Flow Tribe Leave Their Charlotte Audience Smiling

Flow Tribe are an eccentric and fun band

The Double Door Inn is a fun dive bar on a dark uptown Charlotte street. It’s small but filled to the brim with character and the friendliness of the people inside it. It’s a place that obviously has its regulars but welcomes newcomers with open arms. That’s exactly what they did with New Orleans band, Flow Tribe, last Friday night.

That night, the bar began to fill and the drinks began to flow as the band took the stage. Immediately, the band’s upbeat energy spread throughout the room. Their physical look included bright green parachute pants and the greatest cheetah print suit jacket/tie combination. Without them even playing a note, the crowd was excited for what was to come. When the band began their first song, the audience was pleasantly surprised by their unique funk rock sound. The room couldn’t help but smile.

Sometimes at concerts, there are moments when it’s obvious to the audience that the band is performing out of obligation, that the show they’re watching is something the band does every night and have no excitement for anymore. That fact changes the mood and energy of the performance, making the room almost stiff. That was not the case for Flow Tribe.

The reason their concert at the Double Door Inn was such a success, why the audience couldn’t help but smile and get invested in their songs, why the atmosphere they created was so fun, was because it was obvious that the band themselves were having the time of their lives. With each song they played, their love and appreciation for music shone through, intoxicating them and the audience with them. Though the venue was small, it was filled with the band’s personality and charisma.

Their songs were upbeat and catchy, making it impossible to sit still. Everyone in the bar, from the band to the audience to the bartenders, were dancing and swaying to the addictive beat of the drums and the twang of the guitar. Though the guitar, drums, bass, harmonica and vocals were the stars, Flow Tribe proved unique when they included a trumpet and metallic washboard. It was as if they brought New Orleans’ entire supply of funk, soul and creativity with them to Charlotte and put it on display with every song they played.

Not only were they musically talented, but their funny personalities and kindness to their audience members made Flow Tribe overall wonderful to watch. With this impeccable first impression, they gained brand new Charlotte fans that night.

For more information on the band, visit FlowTribe.com.

To contribute to their new album “BOSS,” produced by Mannie Fresh, check out their campaign on Kickstarter.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music