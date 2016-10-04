Fall TV Goes to the Movies

"Lethal Weapon," "The Exorcist" and "Westworld" bring the cinema to television.

Television and movies are two mediums which share many common grounds. We live in a world where the programs on television seem close to the kind of scale, both in production and star power, that we are used to seeing at the movies. More and more, television programs have become cinematic. The line in quality or production value between the two mediums has become drastically more blurred from year to year. Perhaps that is why it’s no surprise that many television networks are attempting to refashion hit movies as profitable television shows. Networks simply assume that what worked on the big screen can reap equal rewards on the small.

This fall sees at least three new shows based on hit movies, two of which are on the FOX network. However, often one’s reaction to these ventures is one of eye-rolling disbelief. After all, despite their similarities, television and movies require very different storytelling strategies. Movies must be more contained, you get maybe a couple of hours to tell a story with a beginning, middle and end. Making a movie work often means condensing material, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but television requires the opposite. One has to flesh out greater detail, expand a story over a larger ark that can play out over multiple episodes, maybe even years.

For this reason, movies don’t always work as television programs, or vice versa. Arguably, the two most notable examples of movies working as television shows are “M*A*S*H” and “Buffy the Vampire Savior,” both of which ran for many years and are considered to be among the greatest shows of all time. Neither show tried to be a copycat of its original but rather an expansion. But for every “M*A*S*H” or “Buffy” there are those shows that crashed and burned spectacularly. Did you know there were TV adaptations of both “Animal House” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at one point in time? I thought not.

In recent years, FX’s “Fargo” has emerged as another shining example of how to best bring an iconic movie to television. The series, created by Noah Hawley, never tries to reenact the classic Coen brothers’ movie for which it’s based on. Instead, “Fargo” simply captures the look and feel of the movie and applies it to a new crime story each year. The show feels related to the movie but also original in its own right. However, many other recent “based on movie” shows have not fared to well. “Limitless” was canceled earlier this year, despite a small fan base and “Minority Report” failed to make it passed its inaugural season.

Recently, FOX launched two new programs based off iconic films, the first of which is “Lethal Weapon.” The film series, starring Danny Glover and Mel Gibson as a pair of mismatched cops, helped define the buddy-cop sub-genre. The new series takes on much of the same premise, with Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans in the respected roles. However, part of the problem with the series is its failure to distinguish itself from any other cop show on air. Sure, the premiere episode pulls out some big set pieces, such as a bank robbery and a high speed car chase, but whether or not a network series can maintain that kind of level every week is another thing.

The other problem might be that the series lacks the sense of danger that made the 1986 movie so entertaining. Most notably, this presents itself with the character of Martin Riggs, who was originally played by Gibson. The character is supposed to be a psychologically unstable and suicidal cop, who freely puts himself in dangerous situations, but here the character seems saturated. Clayne Crawford gives the character an appropriate sense of charm but you lack the sense of craziness or instability that you did with Gibson. Wayans’ Murtaugh also seems a bit toned down compared to Glovers more hyper and panicked take on the character.

However, “Lethal Weapon” does seem to be built for a longer end game. Regardless of whether or not the show gains a strong audience and gets renewed for further seasons, FOX clearly understands that this is an idea they can drag out for numerous seasons, just focusing on new adventures for Riggs and Murtaugh to be part of. Ironically, the networks other big movie-based show, “The Exorcist,” is in the opposite scenario. The show is obviously based on one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, leaving an almost higher bar to meet than “Lethal Weapon” did. My initial fear was that the show would not be edgy enough. When “The Exorcist” first hit theaters back in 1973, it sent shock waves through audiences. People ran from the theaters screaming, passed out in their seats, puked in trash cans and had complete breakdowns in the concession lobby.

That kind of reaction may seem absurd today, but audiences at that time had never really seen anything so intensely unsettling. Today, the movie is still really scary. Before you roll your eyes, try watching “The Exorcist” in a dark room in the middle of the night and tell me you’re not the slightest bit creeped out. And while the show will likely never travel down the movie’s more vulgar avenues, FOX seems willing to let the show revel in some truly dark and unsettling imagery. The plot remains fairly similar to the 1973 movie, though with slight change in characters and a much quicker pace. Horror fans should enjoy the new series, but there is an ever present question of how long this story could play out. Sure, one could easily create a scenario where exorcism expert Father Merrin attempts to tackle a new case every season but that risks becoming repetitive very quickly.

The series, for all its tonal perfection and haunting visuals, simply doesn’t seem to have the expansive capabilities to ensure long form storytelling. And, while anthology series such as “Fargo” and “American Horror Story” have allowed for more tightly compact individual stories in a series, “The Exorcist” does not appear to be that kind of program. For both of these FOX shows, the problem seems to be a lack of thought into why these two IPs needed to be shows in the first place. What more are we getting from these properties on television that we were not already getting in the movies. Of the two, “The Exorcist” is probably the most worthwhile watch but even then still feels like just a well-made remake of a classic film.

However, if “Lethal Weapon” and “The Exorcist” demonstrate the trouble in adapting movies for television, HBOs “Westworld” seems to show how fruitful it can be when done right. Ironically, “Westworld” the movie doesn’t hold the same pop-culture grandeur as “The Exorcist” or “Lethal Weapon.” It was a slightly silly movie from the 70s about an old west theme park, populated by androids, where guests could live out their wildest – no pun intended – fantasies by being gunslingers and hitting the saloons. However, things go awry when one of the animatronic hosts begin to malfunction and turn on the guests. The film’s writer/director (Michael Crichton) would oddly return to the idea of a dream theme park gone haywire a few decades later in a little book called “Jurassic Park.”

“Westworld” the TV series takes Crichton’s basic concept an expands on it, raising deeper questions and bringing it to the kind of world building grandeur of something like “Game of Thrones.” The show is dense, shocking, beautiful and perfectly able to blend two separate genres, western and sci-fi. Written primarily by Jonathan Nolan, whose older brother Christopher is now probably the highest paid director in the world, the series tackles ideas about artificial intelligence and what its consequences are along with whether or not we “own” the things we create.

Being on a network like HBO, the series fully explores the dark places people could go to when they are given free rein to do whatever violent and sexual acts they want without consequence. The premiere episode runs well over the traditional hour running time but it never feels dragged out. The sheer amount of detail and world building is simply so great that nearly every scene feels important. In a time where many people complain about increasingly longer running times in dramas (such as “Vinyl” or “Mr. Robot”), it’s refreshing to see something that needs to be this long (and that you don’t ever mind being that long) rather than needlessly stretching material.

Obviously, the weeks ahead will fully determine which of these shows survive or go on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. However, from the pilots alone, “Westworld” seems to be the only one to stand out in our current television landscape. At this stage, simply being based on a pre-existing IP isn’t going to hold viewers from week to week. There is more TV than ever and when it comes to hour long dramas, viewers are pickier about what shows will have their attention.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television