Eli Young Band Owns Coyote Joe’s Stage

Eli Young Band leaves the crowd at Coyote Joe's wanting more.

The lighting was dim and the beer was flowing at Coyote Joe’s last Friday night, Oct. 7, as the guests anticipated for the Eli Young Band to take the stage.

The night began as the house band brought the crowd to their feet. Men and women adorned in cowboy boots met on the dance floor to spend their time waiting on the Eli Young Band by dancing. They didn’t have long to wait, however. As the dance floor filled and people pressed against the stage, the band came out full of energy and ready to perform.

They did not disappoint. Their live sound was pure and genuine while their energy was positive and high. The audience swayed together as their songs ranged from slow to fast. No matter what, the crowd seemed to always know the words of the song they chose to play.

Excitement only grew as they began playing their newest single, “Saltwater Gospel,” from their upcoming album. The screens behind them filled with videos of ocean water and salty sand. The song transported the country themed Charlotte night club, Coyote Joe’s, onto a sunny tropical beach.

The crowd waited in anticipation for the band to play the fan’s favorite song, “Crazy Girl.” When James Young, the lead guitarist, played that first chord, the room filled with cheers. Everyone in the bar knew every word of the song, creating a unity between the audience and the band.

As they finished their set, the band said their goodbye’s, but the audience was not ready for the night to end. It wasn’t long after the band had walked offstage when the crowd began chanting, “Encore! Encore! Encore!”

The band returned to the stage, smiling and equally happy that the night wasn’t over. They played their last couple songs and officially ended the night by introducing each member of the band and thanking the crowd. They ran off of the stage to the loud sound of cheering from the very pleased audience.

For more information on the Eli Young Band, tour dates, and more, visit EliYoungBand.com.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music