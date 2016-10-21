College Life: 3 Ways to get through your Early Mornings and Late Nights

Steps towards becoming more organized and efficient

Prioritize

Being a college student is stressful. There is so much that is required of you that sometimes it can be overwhelming. The best way to make your college life run a bit smoother is by prioritizing. Don’t know how to do this? It’s easy! Just make a checklist of what needs to be done from the most important to the least important. Then, go down that list and complete each task. After you finish each task, mark it off the list and before you know it you will be finished!

Say No

Often saying no is hard to do! For example, you have a midterm on a Friday morning but, your friend invited you to a party on a Thursday night. You know you aren’t fully prepared for the exam, but you also don’t want to miss out on all of the fun. These tough situations happen all the time, but no worries! Like everything else, saying no takes practice, and you will get better at saying it with time. This action falls back on prioritizing. When you have a list of things that you know you should get done first, saying no will be a breeze! Remember: Having “me time” is not selfish, it is essential!

Sleep

As a college student, you may not get much sleep due to studying numerous of hours for exams or suffering the consequences of procrastination. It’s important that you get a least eight hours of sleep each night. In order to accomplish a healthy sleeping pattern, here are some steps that you can take to ensure that you get enough sleep to function properly for the next morning:

Do your homework during the day. If you can take some time to study after each class you will eliminate cramming later.

Make sure that you don’t waste your time doing things like scrolling down your newsfeed on Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram. Don’t fall victim to these type of distractions. It may be fun now, but later it will sneak up on you and have you irritable because you failed to stay focused.

Don’t eat a heavy meal before going to bed. Sometimes heavy meals are the cause of sleepless nights.

Relax! Listen to your favorite playlist before bed or do yoga. Try your best to clear your mind before you lay down so that you won’t toss and turn throughout the night fighting sleep!

When you wake up in the morning, make sure you eat breakfast so that you can be focused and perform at your highest potential in the classroom.

