Charlotte loses in final seconds against UTEP

The 49ers women’s soccer team allowed a goal with 19 seconds remaining to lose an absolute heartbreaker, 4-3, to the UTEP Minors Friday night at Transamerica Field, despite scoring three goals in the second half.

UTEP (8-2-2, 1-1 C-USA) proved to be the aggressors directly after kickoff, scoring at the 5:41 mark when Jeanna Mullen dribbled a ball by Charlotte’s keeper Anna Sheldon, giving the Minors a one-goal advantage.

Heading into halftime, the 49ers (6-5, 2-1 C-USA) trailed 1-0, but led UTEP in shots, 9-to-2. Coming out of the break, the Minors scored in the 50th minutes, as Bri Barreiro sent a free-kick into the box, finding the head of Aleah Davis, flicking it by Sheldon to go up 2-0.

Charlotte’s comeback was sparked by a Martha Thomas score at the 52:17 mark, sprinting through and by the UTEP defense, angling herself for a perfect shot to the back of the net.

Rebecca Beatty, senior tri-captain for Charlotte, placed a ball into the cage from outside the 18-yard box at the 58:30 mark, tying the game at two with just over 30 minutes remaining in the contest.

Ten minutes later, the Minors scored on a Lauren Crenshaw pass to Yesenia Contreras, giving UTEP a 3-2 advantage. Just 10 seconds later, the 49ers used a cross from Megan Greene just outside the box to Thomas, sitting at the back post, heading into the back of the net to tie the game, now 3-3.

With 19 seconds remaining, Kennadie Chaudhary of UTEP turned and shot a laser past a diving Sheldon to clinch the victory over Charlotte.

This is the 49ers first loss of the season at Transamerica field, falling to 4-1 at home. Charlotte will stay at home as UTSA visits the Niners Sunday at 1 p.m.

