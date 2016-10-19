Charlotte looks to rebound from heartbreak on the road against Marshall

| October 19, 2016 | 0 Comments

Homecoming almost had the perfect ending. Charlotte held the lead for the majority of the game, but it was the fourth quarter that haunted the 49ers. The foot was taken off the gas pedal, which was noted as a key in last week’s preview.

While losing by one point on the last homecoming is heartbreaking, there are encouraging signs that Charlotte football is improving. Hasaan Klugh had another impressive performance, putting up 270 total yards and a touchdown through the air and ground.

Category:Football, Sports

Andy Gustafson is the Sports Writer for the Niner Times. This is his first year involved with the Times. He is majoring in mass media communications and minoring in journalism. He is from Asheville, North Carolina.

Twitter

Leave a Reply

«

Andy Gustafson is the Sports Writer for the Niner Times. This is his first year involved with the Times. He is majoring in mass media communications and minoring in journalism. He is from Asheville, North Carolina.

Twitter