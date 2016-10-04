Charlotte 49ers Football: Reason For Optimism

Despite a 1-4 start to the season, there are plenty of reasons to still save hope in the 49ers. Through four games, they have faced one of the best teams in the nation in Louisville, as well as Elon, Eastern Michigan, Temple and Old Dominion.

None of their five opponents have losing records and possess a combined record of 14-7, a pretty tough schedule to begin their season.

The rest of their schedule, however, contains just two teams with winning records in Southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee and the seven teams they have yet to play in the regular season have a combed record of 12-21.

This all equates to a strength of schedule that ranks 119 of 128 FBS teams for the rest of the season. The room for improvement is there and maybe a few wins as well, but none of this can be achieved without several key players.

Through the first four games quarterback Kevin Olsen is stands at tenth in Conference USA in terms of passing, with most of his yards heading to stud receivers in Austin Duke and T.L. Ford. Duke is well known around campus and has already eclipsed 200 receptions for his career.

Perhaps slightly lesser known is Ford, who has already eclipsed his receiving yardage total of last year in merely four games. Both Duke and Ford place in the top ten C-USA receiving yardage ranks. Ford possesses the fourth highest yards per catch (minimum of fifteen receptions) in the conference. The two give Charlotte a strong pair of pass catchers, one that Kevin Olsen will surely grow more comfortable passing to.

In the run game, Charlotte has a four-star true freshman in Robert Washington who is currently leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns. Behind him is senior Kalif Phillips who nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground last season; as well as Ben LeMay, a freshman who has averaging 5.3 yards per rush on his nearly seven carries a game.

The three combine to average over five yards per carry and are on pace for 1,572 rushing yards as a trio. However, it is more than likely that the three backs will eclipse this number greatly in their subsequent matches against lesser opponents.

As a whole, the offense has just been slightly below the FBS average, ranking directly below the University of Georgia and directly above Stanford in yards per game. On the other side of the ball, the defense has played better than a lot may have expected.

For the year, the 49ers have allowed 486.50 yards of offense per game, a little higher than the FBS average of 403.35. Though most of the yards against Charlotte have come through the air, the run defense has been very good.

Opposing rushers are averaging 162.75 yards per game on the 49ers, nearly ten yards lower than the national average of 172.09 yards per game. Even more impressive considering that most of the damage was caused by Louisville’s 663 yards of offense and 272 yards rushing.

In fact, if you take out the Louisville game, the 49ers are holding teams to a mere 126.3 yards on the ground. This number is significantly better than the national average and something the defense should be very proud about.

Whether Charlotte’s 1-4 start is simply a facade or foreshadowing of what is to come, we as fans should be excited about the rest of the season and for future years as well. The offense looks to be in good hands with T.L. Ford catching passes and Robert Washington toting the rock this season and the near future.

Time will tell, but come out and support the Charlotte football team, they might surprise you sooner than later.

