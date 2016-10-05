Center City Lecture Series

A discussion about post-traumatic growth in clinical practice was lead by Lawrence G. Calhoun and Richard G. Tedeschi on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both speakers are professors of psychology and practicing psychologists. The conversation was introduced with a humorous yet informative presentation delivered by Lawrence Calhoun. Later, the conversation continued with a lecture from Richard Tedeschi. The overall message of the night delivered information on post-traumatic growth, how one might deal with this situation and what outcome may become of it. They also discussed how someone can tend to an individual dealing with post-traumatic stress. Both professors intrigued the audience throughout the night with humor and relatable content. As the discussion winded down, it ended with a brief Q&A, giving the audience an opportunity to ask any questions they had to both of the professors.

Written by Austin Chaney



Photos by Austin Chaney.

Category:Photos