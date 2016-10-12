Bruce, Niners Tame No. 3 Tigers 1-0

The Tigers, who were ranked No. 3 in the nation prior to the game, battled back and forth with the Niners. The game became physical early on, as the two teams traded fouls, and Charlotte was assessed a yellow card in the 13th minute. Clemson knocked on the doorstep near the end of the first half, as Diego Campos and Oliver Shannon managed to get shots on goal, but they both missed. A third shot from the Tigers went wide, and the two teams entered the intermission deadlocked at zero.

However, things soon got interesting. Charlotte’s Tommy Madden pushed the ball up the field before finding teammate Daniel Bruce, who evaded the Clemson goalkeeper and scored from six yards out. Clemson tried to respond quickly, but was denied on the ensuing shots.

The Charlotte defense was stingy; goalkeeper Elliot Panicco was spectacular in between the pipes. Clemson generated 14 total shots and had the advantage with seven shots on goal. Panicco saved all seven of them. Meanwhile, the Niners had nine total shots with three of them on goal. Charlotte also had six corner kicks compared to Clemson’s four, but the defense saved the day and was able to shut out the Tigers.

Charlotte’s tough schedule seems to be paying dividends. With the win, the 14th ranked 49ers score a huge upset and will look to capitalize on the momentum when they take the field next week. Charlotte will look to improve on their 8-2 record on Tuesday, Oct. 18th, when they face 15th ranked Virginia Tech. The game will start at 7 pm.

Category:Men's Soccer, Sports