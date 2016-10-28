All Hallows Eve

Some of us relish in being scared and doing some scaring and others force themselves to get through it

Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, scary movies and candy galore this is what Halloween is all about. As a kid my parents used to love dressing my siblings and I up in fun costumes and taking us out trick-or-treating but as the years went by what was once harmless fun became forbidden to my brother, sister, and I. My parents are very religious and as time passed us by they decided celebrating Halloween was not something they wanted us involved in. My mother felt it was wrong for us to celebrate the occasion because of its pagan backgrounds which she associated with satanic rituals so of course as children this scared my siblings and I to the core. Later we found out paganism doesn’t necessarily have to do with evil rituals but at the time we were terrified and as any dumb kid would do we searched all over the internet for the scariest facts and myths about Halloween. We found a lot but also we found interesting things about it.

Halloween is a spooky time for us all especially now with all the clown sightings. Some of us relish in being scared and doing some scaring and others force themselves to get through it (me).Whether you’re a Halloween fanatic or you simply can’t wait for it to be over with I think you will all find the rich history behind it incredibly interesting! So here’s a little on what you were never told about Halloween.

It was once an ancient Celtic holiday. The Celtic festival is called Samhain and it’s a holiday for the dead to return to earth as ghosts. So people would dress up in costumes and leave treats outside their doors so the spirits would not bother them. You used to have to dance for candy I know I know it sounds weird let me explain. Back in the day Trick-or-treating in Europe was called “mumming” and people would dress up in costumes and go door to door doing practiced dances and get candy in return. If you lived in ancient Germany and France certain tribes would have you wear animal heads and skins in order for you to connect with the spirits of the dead more. You would have to paint your face black so to appear like an evil spirit. Many shelters will ban the “rescue” of black cats around Halloween in order to prevent the sacrificing of black cats because cats are believed to have a connection with witches. They are believed to protect witches powers. In Scotland if you were a girl on Halloween night at midnight if you hung a wet sheet in front of the fire on Halloween you would be able to see the face of your future husband. Harry Houdini died on Halloween. Of course it was later found out it was from appendicitis brought on by three punches to the stomach but at the time of death it was a very creepy event due to him being such a famed and mysterious magician. If you walk outside backwards with your clothes inside out on Halloween, it is said you will see a witch. In Hong Kong Halloween is called Yue Lan which translates to the “Festival of angry ghosts” and fires are lit and food and gifts are offered to angry ghosts who may be seeking revenge. Pumpkins weren’t the original “Jack-o-lanterns”, they used to use turnips and potatoes! Which came from an old celtic folk tale about a man named jack who was constantly playing tricks on the devil so the devil punished him by making him wander hell with only a burning lump of coal to light his way so he put the coal in a turnip creating a “lantern” type fixture to light his way. Then in American pumpkins were used as a substitute to keep spirits like “Jack of Lantern” away. Finally, on a weird note. Candy corn was originally named chicken feed! The reason behind it was because corn was originally used to feed livestock. It wasn’t even ever intended to be a Halloween candy. Not until after World War II when someone realized the colors were the same as Halloween colors so it began to be marketed as a Halloween treat.

Now you know a little about Halloween, mostly on the creepy side of it because that’s what I remember most from when it was forbidden for me as a kid. For all you Halloween lovers, enjoy this creepy crawly holiday because what I am looking forward to is Thanksgiving. Happy Spooking!

Category:Lifestyle