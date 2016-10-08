ALBUM REVIEW: ’22, A Million’ – Bon Iver

Bon Iver creates a strange and meaningful new album.

Bon Iver’s first album in five years could be described as strange, experimental and reflective. The American indie-folk band is led by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon. With each song on the new album, “22, A Million,” Vernon does something different, original and thought provoking. The songs on “22, A Million” replace the old acoustic instruments that we know well from Bon Iver’s past work, such as their debut album released in 2007, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” with new electronic sounds.

“22, A Million” at times is very difficult. Without coherent instrumentals, it’s easy to get lost without a simple melody to follow along with. However, it seems that that may have been the artist’s point. With each album Bon Iver puts out, Vernon seems to be trying to experiment with something different. For this album, it’s clear that he wanted to focus on the unusual.

Although unusual in sound, there’s comfort in the fact that Bon Iver’s new songs each tell a relatable story. Each talk of heartbreak, loss and how to move on through difficult times, which makes the album personal and intimate. The stories make it easy to get past the strangeness, or to embrace the strangeness. Many of the songs ask a question of some sort. For example, the first song on the album, entitled “22 (OVER SOON),” questions the idea of the ending of something that has become comforting and usual. The song begins with the lyrics, “It might be over soon. Where you gonna look for confirmation?”

This theme of every song proposing a question instills the idea that Vernon may be questioning everything he’s ever known, which would inspire this new experimental sound and style. Overall, the album seems to question life’s meaning. On “715 – CREEKS,” Vernon writes “Oh, then how we gonna cry? Cause it once might not mean something.”

In 2009, Bon Iver released a song entitled “Woods.” “Woods” has no instruments, but instead is around five minutes of Auto-Tuned singing from Vernon. This song gained attention from many, including Kanye West who professed a deep admiration for both the song and the artist. This album has many of the same vibes that appear in the song “Woods.” Likewise, the album shares many sounds and ideologies that appear in Kanye West’s music, such as the questioning of life as we know it and society.

“22, A Million” only has ten songs and totals at 34 minutes, which is relatively short. However, the album is packed with originality and meaning. As mentioned before, the album begins with “22 (OVER SOON),” then moves on to songs “10 d E A T h b R E a s T,” “715 CREEKS” and “33 GOD,” which takes on themes such as love, violence and life’s meaning. The album’s center songs are “29 #Strafford APTS” and “666” which focus on heartbreak and life after losing a dreamlike love. The songs “21 MOON WATER,” “8 (circle)” and “45,” question forgiveness, anger and truth. The album concludes with “00000 Million,” which has the most lyrics of any song on the album and arguably the most meaning. This song, in many ways, summarizes the themes, questions and motifs that the songs before it brought up, as well as questions if he’s ever going to move on from them. The song is a haunting end to a meaningful album.

On “22, A Million,” listeners will hear a style that can be compared to Kanye West or Frank Ocean. Once used to the odd and eccentric electronic sounds, the audience will find meaning and story in every song as well as questions that they themselves might not know the answer to. Vernon was successful in creating a Bon Iver album that is both meaningful and strange.

Rating: 3.5/5

Go Download: “715 – CREEKS,” “10 Death Breast,” “00000 Million”

Related Artists: Volcano Choir, Iron & Wine, Kanye West

Record Label: Jagjaguwar, 4AD

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music