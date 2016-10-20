A few games that can help you get in the Halloween spirit

With Halloween quickly approaching, these games are aimed to get you in the spirit for the big day!

“Resident Evil”

The original “Resident Evil” was the first game to give the survival-horror genre a name and spawned a franchise of sequels, spin-offs, movies and more. The game starts you off in a creepy mansion where you must solve puzzles and unlock doors to discover the secrets the mansion has to offer. Instead of the traditional third person camera following you from behind, the game uses various cinematic angles to build up tension along with its tank controls as you fight off zombies and mutated animals. You must manage your resources carefully as ammo and healing items are scarce, plus you only have 6-8 inventory spots depending on the character you choose to play as. The game doesn’t really create fear off of jump scares but has a terrifying atmosphere thanks to the game’s creepy sound and visuals. PS4 owners who have never gotten a chance to play the game can get it for free during the month of October if they have a PlayStation Plus membership.

“Outlast”

“Outlast” is my personal favorite from the survival-horror genre and has players take control of a journalist looking into an insane asylum after receiving an anonymous tip from an employee inside to check it out. Like any good horror story, he decides to go on a stormy night, equipped with only a camera with night vision capabilities. The game-play is first-person as you explore what happened in the asylum and you meet some of its unsettling and usually murderous patients. No combat is in the game as you must hide in lockers or anywhere you can find to avoid interaction with the insane patients as they search for you. The most terrifying moments come when you lose your camera or run out of batteries, which are scattered across the asylum. You are presented with total darkness and have no clue what could be lurking in the shadows.

Thanks to the game’s success, the developer, Red Barrels Games, was able to continue the game in a DLC called “Whistleblower,” where you play as the guy who tips off the main game’s protagonist and must face the consequences for it when discovered. The developer also has a sequel in the works where you play as another journalist looking into the mysterious death of a young woman in the canyons of Arizona, which players can try the demo for now until November 1st.

“Luigi’s Mansion”

Though the game isn’t one to give you nightmares for a week, it still fits the Halloween theme with its haunted mansion setting and ghost sucking game-play. In this deviation from the main series of Mario games, the cowardly Luigi must search a haunted mansion for his brother Mario who has mysteriously gone missing. You play as Luigi and use his trusty Poltergust 3000 (A modified vacuum pack) to suck up the paranormal activity invading the mansion and explore it to find out where King Boo has Mario hidden. The game-play has you use a flashlight to stun ghosts and quickly suck them up using odd controls that take some time getting used to. The game has a lot of nice little touches like Luigi humming along with the game’s eerie music when he gets low on health and calling out for Mario in a terrified voice as he walks the mansion’s halls. With memorable music and giving the spotlight to what was a minor character, “Luigi’s Mansion” for GameCube is a great title to revisit this Halloween.

“Slender: The Eight Pages”

More of an experience than a full game, “Slender: The Eight Pages” sets you off in a dark and foggy forest armed with only a flashlight. The objective is simple, grab eight pages from various landmarks in the forest while avoiding a lanky man with no face who wears only a suit called the Slenderman. The game fills you with psychological terror as you never know when he may appear and he gets harder to avoid after each page you pick up. The game is free for download on PC and you don’t need a high-end one to run this game, so I challenge all to give it a try and if you’re feeling adventurous, play it with headphones and with the lights off.

“Bloodborne”

This PS4 exclusive comes from the developers of the popular series “Dark Souls” and plays very similar to the games as well. The game is set in a city called Yharnam whose architecture draws heavily from the Gothic/Victorian era and presents players with a huge world to explore. The game is more fast paced than the “Dark Souls” series and features short range fire arms unlike the latter as well as the usual various melee weapons. The game’s difficulty is what sets it apart from most games today, where you face tough enemies and a wide assortment of bosses in which you must identify their weaknesses and fight patterns in order to defeat them. The off-putting enemies, tough boss fights, expansive world to explore and deep lore present a game with a steep learning curve for new players but gives a rewarding experience in the end. If you play and find yourself close to quitting, just know that somehow a real human being was able to beat this game using only a “Rock Band” drum set and if that doesn’t motivate you I’m not sure what will.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Gaming