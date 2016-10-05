5 Reasons why you should’ve gone to the Homecoming Game

Don’t spend the rest of your undergrad years thinking “I should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.”

You paid for it

It’s amazing how a lot of you complain about tuition but never use the resources that your tuition pays for. UNC Charlotte’s football team is fairly new, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support the come up of the new team. It’s easy to obtain a ticket for the game, and it’s free! Go to ticketreturn.com, type in your student ID number and type “guest” as your password. Does your mom, dad, boyfriend or girlfriend want to come to the game as well? No worries, you can purchase two guest tickets for $10 each! As a student, you can also reserve all of your tickets for each home football game that you want to attend. So, if you missed this year’s homecoming football game, go ahead and plan to be there next year!

Relieve stress

If you’re stressed, the football game would’ve been a great outlet for you to scream your heart out without looking crazy. The first half of the game was absolutely mind boggling as both teams fumbled the ball and threw interceptions within seconds. Although we lost by one point, the game was exciting! The stadium was filled with alumni and other students cheering the football team on. So next time, come to the homecoming game to relieve your stress by having a little fun with your Niner family!

Free stuff

If you’re a T-shirt fanatic like I am, you would’ve enjoyed going to the homecoming football game. During timeouts, UNC Charlotte used a T-shirt cannon to shoot T-shirts out into the crowd. The only effort you had to make was actually showing up! Not only did UNC Charlotte give away T-shirts, but also gift cards for gas and food. This homecoming game I received a Chick-fil-A promotional card that will get me a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit! If you were there, you could’ve gotten one too!

Study break

Fall break has ended and school is back in, but if you are caught up on your classwork there is nothing wrong with treating yourself right? The homecoming football game would’ve been a great way for you to get away from your schoolwork for a few hours. The best thing about the homecoming game was that you didn’t have to stay the whole time. You could’ve watched the first half of the game, grabbed some food and gone back to your room to study. Yes, you’re here to prosper in the classroom, but there should be a balance. Don’t forget to reward yourself for being an awesome student!

Create new memories

Unfortunately, this was my last homecoming football game as an undergrad! As a transfer student, I tried my best to get involved in all of the homecoming events so that I would have something to look back on after I graduate. My advice to you is that you should do the same! Don’t spend the rest of your undergrad years thinking “I should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.” Get out and live it up! After all, you want to have a million stories to tell your children whenever you get married right?

Category:Lifestyle, Uncategorized