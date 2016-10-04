49ers yet to record conference win, fall 52-17

Charlotte came into Saturday’s matchup with Old Dominion searching for their first conference win. After not winning a single C-USA matchup and losing a close battle to ODU 37-34 last season, the Niners came up short once again.

The Monarchs got off to a fast start with a 21-point first quarter. ODU running back Jeremy Cox scored on a pair of one yard runs, and quarterback David Washington found receiver Zach Pascal on a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Niners managed to get a field goal from placekicker Stephen Muscarello.

In the second quarter, Charlotte was unable to defend the big play, giving up two 40 yard completions on separate drives. Washington found Travis Fulgham on a 55-yard touchdown reception to punctuate the drive. Meanwhile, the 49ers got their first touchdown with two seconds remaining in the half.

Running back Kalif Phillips, in his second game back from injury, took Kevin Olsen’s short pass and turned it into a 42-yard touchdown. Olsen finished the game 14-31 for 145 yards, one touchdown, an interception and a fumble. Phillips finished with 62 yards on 16 carries as well as two receptions for 52 yards, including the aforementioned score.

“Kev dumped it off to me. I just did what I had to do to put some points on the board,” Phillips said.

Phillips and his teammates know they can’t go into practices and games with a negative mindset.

“There’s never time to beat up on ourselves. We come in every game ready to win and go hard every game. We just can’t underestimate all the players or teams that we play,” Phillips said.

In the third quarter, ODU’s Jeremy Cox ran in his third score of the day and Washington threw his third touchdown pass to receiver Isaiah Harper. ODU put the exclamation point on the third quarter when running back Gemonta Jackson scored on a 37-yard scamper.

Charlotte’s backup quarterback Hasaan Klugh checked in during the second half and finished 4-5 passing for 31 yards. He also rushed six times for 41 yards, including the Niners’ final touchdown from three yards out with 2:57 remaining in the game. Running back Matt Johnson also rushed 10 times for 61 yards during the game.

On defense, linebacker Nick Cook continued his successful campaign with nine total tackles. Defensive back Kedrick Davis recorded yet another spectacular interception when he ripped the ball away from an ODU receiver in the second quarter and returned it into ODU territory.

“Obviously I didn’t have them ready to play; we’ve got to go back and look at everything we’re doing. I’ve got to have them ready to play, and that’s my responsibility. We’ve got to look back at everything we’re doing and how we’re practicing and that’s what I told our team,” Charlotte coach Brad Lambert said.

Lambert also hinted at some possible lineup changes that could be made during the coming games.

“We’re going to look at everybody. You’ve got to always be careful, in the fourth quarter, playing against their twos and threes. I like what Hasaan can do. He can always make plays with his feet. We’re going to look at every position,” Lambert said.

Charlotte falls to 1-4 on the year and will return to action next week on the road as they take on Florida Atlantic.

