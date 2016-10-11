49ers tie at 0 for the first time in five years

The women's soccer team was unable to score in their 0-0 draw against FAU

The Charlotte women’s soccer team went scoreless in hard fought battle versus Florida Atlantic. This is the first scoreless tie for the Niners women’s soccer since the Providence game back in 2011.

Even though Charlotte (7-5-1, 3-1-1) had a 14-to-9 shot attempt lead, none of their attempts were fruitful. Anna Shelton, a sophomore goalkeeper for the Niners, recorded her second shutout of the season, her first being against FIU on September 23d. Shelton had four blocks which lead to a 4-0 win for the Niners.

Charlotte defense showed up big holding Florida Atlantic (7-6-2, 3-2-1) to only one shot attempt in the first half. Charlotte put up their first shot in the 15th minute, a shot Freshman Megan Peterson sent over the goal. Her shot was followed by back to back shot attempts in the 38th minute from seniors Katie O´Neil and Martha Thomas.

In the 47th minute FIU found a spark and rattled off three shot attempts in seven seconds, but Anna Shelton was inhospitable of the attempted rally, sending away the first two before the 3rd shot was sent high. Both teams continued to make attempts throughout the match but defense and miss-guided shots seemed to be the difference maker.

In the final 10 minutes both teams only made one shot attempt, taken by FIU Asta Arnadottirś while Thomas put up Charlotte’s final attempt.

The 49ers round out their regular season with a two-game home stand this weekend. They can be seen this Friday at 7 p.m. against Louisiana Tech and again Sunday at 1 p.m. versus Southern Mississippi. Fans are encourage to come out early to the game this Friday as there will be a ceremony prior to the start honoring the five seniors on the team.

