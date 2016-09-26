Witt Lowry Rocks the Neighborhood Theatre

Rapper Witt Lowry takes the stage and answers some questions for the Niner Times.

The line into the Neighborhood Theatre in North Davidson ran for blocks Friday, Sept. 16th. As the men and women entered the theatre one by one, the air was filled with excitement and anticipation of the night to come. Inside, the bartenders were cleaning glasses, the vendors were hanging shirts to sell and the musicians were preparing to rock the stage.

One of these musicians was Witt Lowry, a rapper from Connecticut whose real name is Mark Richard Jr. He performs with his executive producer Dan Haynes. The pair met in high school, but began working together later after they both gained experience performing separately. Together, the pair began recording songs and initially got their first buzz from a single called “Wake Up” off of an album later released entitled “Kindest Regards.” Although they got some offers from labels for record deals, the pair decided to turn them down and stay independent.

“We felt at the time that we could progress with our own style and drive as opposed to the more structured formula of a record label,” said Haynes. “Our main recording and music creation happens in our bedrooms, not big multi-million dollar studios. I think there’s a unique beauty to that.”

According to Haynes, one of the reasons for their success without a label has been the change in the way people listen to music.

“SoundCloud, YouTube and internet radios have been the main driver of the music as of late,” said Haynes. “Our fans have also been huge for spreading the music.”

As the heat of the theatre increased and the bass of the opening act, Daye Jack, shook the floor, the energy of those fans grew higher. That is when Witt Lowry and Dan Haynes took the stage. The crowd roared as their set began.

“We spent an unreal amount of time perfecting our setlist and it feels great to execute it to a packed house like we did in North Carolina,” said Haynes.

The set was fast paced and the crowd was invigorated by each song. The songs were personal, making it easy for the room to get caught up with emotion and feeling. Both Haynes and Lowry interacted with the crowd during and in between each song.

“To see people go from talking to friends or texting or getting a drink at the bar to staring and jumping and feeding off of our energy in the first few minutes never gets old,” said Haynes.

Although their performance concluded, the show wasn’t over. The energy in the room reached its peak as Watsky, a rapper from California, concluded the night.

After the show, the artists took the time to thank their fans, to sign their merchandise and of course, to take countless selfies.

“A genuine fan base has always been extremely important to us,” said Haynes. He also said they “strive to have a personal connection with as many people as possible.”

When asked if the pair had any advice for the UNCC student who is struggling to find their passion in college, they said, “pursue something you love. Even if you don’t succeed, it beats failing at something you can’t stand. If you’re struggling finding that calling, you’re in the perfect spot to try everything under the sun. Study abroad, join clubs, dabble in everything you can while you have the resources and ability to do so. Once you find that niche, run with it, put the time in and don’t let anything slow you down!”

For more information on Witt Lowry, search for them on all social media sites where you will find tour dates, music, and more!

