Volleyball sweeps Saturday games, goes 2-1 in weekend tournament

Charlotte traveled to the William and Mary Colonial Classic this past weekend and played three match ups. The 49ers (5-4) went 2-1 over the weekend, defeating Coppin State and Western Carolina while falling to William and Mary.

Game 1: vs. William and Mary, L 1-3

Shelby Green wrote her name in the history books becoming the 18th player to register 1,000 digs in the Charlotte jersey.

The 49ers came out strong winning the first set of the match 25-22. However they would go on to drop the next three sets, losing to William and Mary 1-3.

Molly Shaw racked up 10 kills during the match and 11 digs. Sofie Perrens also had a double-double, tallying 16 assists and 23 digs.

Game 2: vs. Coppin State, W 3-0

The 49ers wasted no time Saturday morning, solidly beating Coppin State 3-0. During the first set Coppin St. only registered eight points. They would come back to challenge Charlotte in the second set, extending the set until the 49ers eventually won 37-35.

The ladies in green ran away in the final set, outing Coppin St. 25-11.

The fastest and longest sets of the season occurred back-to-back in the first and second sets. Shaw showed out again hitting .476, a new career-high.

Game 3: vs. Western Carolina, W 3-1

Kaylyn Torain led the Niners in the final game of the trifecta, routing Western Carolina 3-1. They almost got the job done in three sets, however Western Carolina battled back and won forcing the fourth set.

Torain led the game with 13 kills, transfer Janell Sparks and Shaw were right behind her with 10. The 49ers combined for 10 aces in the match.

The 49ers now travel to Spartanburg to challenge USC-Upstate at 6 p.m..

