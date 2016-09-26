Volleyball loses three straight to end road trip

Charlotte 1, Furman 3

The 49ers (6-8) lost in a tough battle in Greenville, S.C., Tuesday night against Furman, falling 3-1 (18-25, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25) despite eight blocks from Jocelyn Stoner and a team-high 14 kills from Molly Shaw.

The first set started off rather even between both teams, looking like it was going to be a battle of the first team to 15 points. Furman was the first one to reach that mark.

After their 15th point, the Paladin’s scored on three straight points, leading to a Karen Weatherington timeout. After the timeout, Furman kept the pressure on the 49ers, scoring seven of the next 11 volleys, winning the first set by seven.

In the second set, it turned out to be a set filled with multiple long streaks from both the 49ers and the Paladins. The first four points were split, but Charlotte went on to score the next three to take an early lead behind two aces from senior Shelby Green.

Clawing their way back, Furman went on a streak of their own, scoring six straight points behind three kills and a couple attack errors by the 49ers, now 13-10 Furman.

The Paladins (4-8) worked themselves to a five-point lead late in the set, leading 23-18, but the 49ers used a block by Sofie Perrens, a kill by Anna Henderson and pinpoint serving from Stoner to fight their way back, trailing 23-22.

Forman captured the second set by scoring the last two points off of a kill and a Charlotte attack error.

Despite falling behind in the third set 10-7, the 49ers went on a streak of their own behind excellent serving from Kaylyn Torain and kills from Green and Stoner, now leading 16-14.

After trading point for point, the 49ers got the best of Furman, behind two straight blocks from Stoner to win their first set of the match.

Charlotte looked like they had some momentum heading into the fourth set, but that quickly dwindled as the Paladins did not mess around in the fourth set.

Forman took a commanding 10-2 lead early in the set and never looked back, defeating the 49ers 25-17 to earn their fourth win of the season.

Charlotte 0, Marshall 3

Marshall (12-4, 1-0 C-USA) got the best of Charlotte in the first Conference USA matchup of the season in Huntington, W.Va, Friday night, sweeping the 49ers 3-0 (17-25, 19-25, 15-25).

The 49ers (6-9, 0-1 C-USA) kept the first set close at the beginning, but dropped back from the Thundering Herd 8-4 behind three straight kills and an attack error by the 49ers.

Marshall never looked back in the first set, breezing by Charlotte with an eight-point victory.

The second set was dominated by the 49ers at the beginning, jumping out to a 6-2 lead behind an ace from Green, and two kills from Katria Stewart and Stoner.

But the Thundering Herd did not go away easily, going on an 8-to-2 run, taking a 10-8 lead. Charlotte stayed tight with Marshall with three kills from Stewart over a 6-point span but could not muster up enough momentum to get by Marshall, losing by six in set No. 2.

In set three, it was all Marshall.

The Thundering Herd jumped out to a 14-7 lead and kept building on their lead for the rest of the third set, capturing the third set and the first C-USA victory of the season.

Charlotte 0, #25 WKU 3

The No. 25 ranked Western Kentucky Big Red defeated the 49ers 3-0 (17-25, 24-26, 20-25) Saturday afternoon in Bowling Green, Ky., behind eight aces and 48 kills.

The first set seemed evenly matched, although WKU came into the match a heavy favor over the struggling 49ers(6-10, 0-2 C-USA).

After seeing a 10-10 score midway through the first set, WKU (14-2, 2-0 C-USA) jumped out to a five-point lead, 18-13, leading to a Charlotte timeout.

That timeout by the 49ers head coach Weatherington only lit more fuel to the fire for the Big Red on their home court, easing by Charlotte 25-17.

In the second set, WKU looked strong coming out of the gate, leaping to a 9-3 advantage over the 49ers.

Charlotte fought their way back to tie it up, 9-9, behind brilliant serving from Morgan Barker and kills from Sparks and Stoner. The 49ers kept their lead until WKU went on a big run to earn a 17-15 lead late in the second set.

Just after the Big Red’s run, the 49ers countered with a run of their own, taking an 18-17 lead behind back-to-back kills from Jannelle Curtiss.

Tied up at 24, Charlotte lost the next two points behind an ace and a kill for WKU to take the second set.

In the third set, the 49ers were trailing 10-11 when WKU went on a 5-0 run to jump out to a 16-10 lead. After the Big Red found themselves up by six, they cruised to a 25-20 victory over Charlotte to sweep the 49ers.

Charlotte will finally come back home to Dale F. Halton Arena Friday night at 6 p.m. against UAB after embarking on a month long road trip. The 49ers will attempt to snap their five game losing streak.

