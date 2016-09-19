TV REVIEW: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ – ‘Pillar of Salt’

"The danger is now. It's real, it's coming."

Spoiler Warning for this week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead”

Worlds begin to collide in the latest episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” as the characters search for answers. Aside from a few irritating inconsistencies, this is yet another strong episode that furthers the plot and develops the characters. With multiple threats to both communities, who will have what it takes to survive the coming destruction?

For weeks, fans have been wondering what exactly happened to Ofelia after her abrupt disappearance in “Los Muertos.” Ofelia finally makes her highly anticipated return this episode after fleeing from the hotel with the group’s truck and heading to a local restaurant. She uses a hammer to kill a lone Infected before making her way to the back patio of the restaurant. She stares out at the ocean as the narrative switches to a flashback of Ofelia and her boyfriend, Will, eating a beachside restaurant; it isn’t completely clear if the restaurant from the flashback is the same one that Ofelia is currently at. Will proposes to Ofelia before asking her to join him in Santa Fe, the location of his new job. The two joke about how strict Daniel is and Ofelia explains that she simply cannot leave her parents behind in Los Angeles. The flashback ends and Ofelia siphons fuel from a car in preparation for a long journey ahead of her. Later in the episode, Ofelia is shown clutching her rosary as another flashback begins. Ofelia asks her mother Griselda how she fell in love with Daniel. Griselda explains that love was the basis of each of her past decisions. Daniel and Griselda’s decision to flee a war-torn El Salvador was their way of shielding Ofelia from the bloody violence that they experienced. The twist of irony is that Ofelia is now having to experience life in an incredibly violent setting without the shelter of her parents. Griselda mentions that both she and Daniel are hard people. This likely foreshadows the path that Ofelia is headed down; without the shadow of her parents, Ofelia can now be her own independent person. In the present time, Ofelia drives north toward the United States. Where is Ofelia headed and will she make it? My theory is that she is headed to Santa Fe in search of Will, but will she be able to safely cross the border? Ofelia’s story this episode is some of the most interesting and emotional, especially with the brief return of Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who always gives a moving performance as Griselda.

The growing fear and tension in La Colonia is another focus of this episode. The episode begins with Francisco, one of the scouts, fleeing the community with his wife Ana (Denitza Garcia) and their young daughter. They make their way to the bus at the Wall and use the blood from a dead Infected to escape. Outside of the community, the family is caught by Marco, the leader of the gang in control of the supermarket. Marco questions Francisco after recognizing him, but ultimately decides to take the family back to the supermarket. Inside La Colonia, a scout alerts Luciana and Nick that Francisco and his family have fled. The scout explains that he will not go through with the trade with Marco’s gang without Francisco. Nick and Luciana go and tell Alejandro about Francisco’s disappearance. Alejandro starts to come to terms with the fact that his followers are beginning to lose faith in La Colonia and in him as leader. Alejandro decides to address the residents of La Colonia in an attempt to rekindle their faith and boost morale. Afterwards, he lashes out at Luciana and questions her loyalty before locking the community down and forbidding anyone from leaving. Luciana takes this personally, but reaffirms her trust in Alejandro to Nick, who is hesitant to blindly believe in anything; this creates tension between Nick and Luciana. The romantic relationship of Nick and Luciana is already being put to the ultimate test, but Luciana definitely seems to be laying down the law.

A worried Nick visits with Alejandro to plead his case once again. He is worried that if no one meets with Marco’s gang to trade the OxyContin for water that La Colonia could be put in danger of being attacked. Alejandro refuses to listen to Nick and angrily questions his faith. While he may not blindly believe Alejandro, Nick does genuinely care about La Colonia and its residents. He seeks out one of the scouts and strikes up an agreement to leave to go through with the trade without Alejandro’s knowledge. Later, Nick is seen looking outside of La Colonia from a rooftop. From a distance, Marco spies on the community with binoculars. Alejandro’s reluctance to listen to Nick’s pleas could possibly lead to the ultimate destruction of La Colonia. Is the community really equipped to defend itself from this hostile force? La Colonia’s position on a hilltop, as well as, the Wall of Infected could potentially help to defend the residents as Alejandro mentioned. However, Marco’s gang seems to be ready and willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want.

The other major storyline of the episode follows the survivors at the Rosarito Beach Hotel as they begin to fortify their new home. Planting a garden, starting up the generators and fishing off of the pier are just a few different ways the survivors work together to establish the hotel as a safe place that will possibly last long into the future. Alicia and Hector sit on the beach practicing their surfing skills while discussing Nick. Alicia explains that she doesn’t know where he is, but that she still believes he is alive. Hector explains that his own brother found himself involved with a gang up in Tijuana. Up in a hotel room, the group discusses their plan for running the generators; they will conserve energy and only use the generators a few times per week for necessities. Strand hears a knock at the door and goes to answer it, but is shocked to find a frantic Illene, who stabs him in the abdomen. The stabbing is clearly Illene’s retaliation for Strand’s act of kindness to end Jessica’s Infected state. Madison and the others pull Strand to the bed as Andrés (Raul Casso), a medical student and Oscar’s brother, begins to inspect the stab wound. Madison asks Andrés what he will need to properly treat the wound. He makes a list, but Elena explains that the pharmacies of Rosarito have already been raided; she mentions a place that may have what they need, however, it is far away. Madison declares that Illene must be kept locked up until they decide what to do with her. This is a difficult moral decision that the characters will have to tackle; how harshly should a grieving mother be punished?

Madison, Oscar and Elena pack up and head out in a van toward the El Pelicano supermarket in Tijuana; it is worth noting that this is the same supermarket that is controlled by Marco’s gang. While driving, Elena tells Madison that Hector’s brother Antonio (Ruben Carbajal) joined up with the Los Hermanos gang, abandoning his family. This is something that Hector was never able to get over. They arrive at the supermarket and meet with Antonio inside, offering ice and fresh fish for medical supplies. From another room, Madison hears Marco interrogating Francisco and Ana about La Colonia; Elena translates for Madison. Marco describes a “gringo with ratty hair” who is transporting drugs. Madison immediately recognizes this to be Nick, prompting her to rush over and question Francisco and Marco. Elena pleads for Madison to leave it alone, but she won’t let up. They eventually leave the supermarket and make their way back to the hotel. Meanwhile, Alicia tends to Strand’s wound as he pokes fun at her bedside manner. Strand also asks Alicia about her mention of raising herself to which Alicia explains that everyone was so focused on Nick. Strand urges Alicia to make Madison notice her more. This simple scene demonstrates a large growth in Strand’s character; his once closed off and selfish nature has evolved into a more caring and compassionate presence. His humor while lying in bed injured is also an enjoyable aspect to his character. Madison, Elena and Oscar return to the hotel after night has fallen and begin unloading the supplies as Alicia questions why the run took so long. Madison makes her way to the generators and turns on the lights of the hotel. Alicia rushes to Madison’s side and urges her to turn the lights off, but Madison refuses to comply, hoping that Nick may see the lights. Alicia absolutely calls Madison out on her foolish actions and favoritism toward Nick. The episode ends as a lone man stares at the bright lights of the hotel from a distance; the camera turns revealing the man to be Travis, without Chris. What happened to Chris? Who else saw the hotel lights?

“Pillar of Salt” is yet another strong episode that spends time forwarding the plot of the various groups of characters. Ofelia’s return sets up some very exciting future storylines that will hopefully further develop her character. A major problem of the episode lies in the fact that the many different plot lines seem to be converging in a manner that is almost too convenient and inconsistent. Madison’s actions are understandable in the sense that she is a mother who wants to protect her child, however, her neglect of Alicia and her decision to put the entire hotel group at risk is irritating. This week’s standout character is definitely Nick, who realizes the vulnerability of La Colonia and the potential danger of Alejandro’s leadership. Will the Rosarito Beach Hotel and La Colonia remain refuges for our characters? Be sure to tune in to “Fear the Walking Dead” next Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

