TV REVIEW: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ – ‘Pablo & Jessica’

"You're a pharmacist, I'm a junkie. Trust me."

Spoiler Warning for this week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead”

Romance blooms and groups collide in the latest episode of “Fear the Walking Dead.” After a problematic beginning, the episode gets back on track and becomes one of the best episodes of the series. This week, viewers get to see the survivors at both La Colonia and the Rosarito Beach Hotel. Teamwork, trust and loss are three major themes that are explored through both groups.

At La Colonia, Nick begins to adjust to his new life among the residents. He meets with Alejandro in the infirmary to discuss an idea that he has. After creating a problem with the gang members at the supermarket in “Los Muertos,” Nick realizes that he needs to come up with a solution. He explains that diluting the painkillers with powdered milk before trading with the gang members will allow for the residents of La Colonia to have more painkillers to trade for supplies later. Alejandro questions Nick’s idea and the risk involved with it, but Nick responds by explaining that the addicts will only notice the fact that they are getting high. Nick expertly concocts powdered milk pills in a scene that is incredibly reminiscent of a “Breaking Bad” montage. Alejandro and Nick take a quick break and discuss the elephant in the room, Alejandro’s “bite.” Nick explains that Luciana only gave him a brief rundown about this strange occurrence. After finishing up with the pills, Nick gets ready to head out with Luciana to a trade with the gang members. Alejandro stops Nick before he leaves and tells him the story of the day he was bitten. A young man with an addiction was accidentally thrown into the Wall of Infected after acting erratically. Alejandro attempted to save him, but was attacked and bitten in the chaos of the situation. He returned to the infirmary where he waited to die, but “death never came.” This explanation from Alejandro furthers the intriguing mystery of his apparent bite. Is it actually possible that Alejandro is immune? My theory is that he was bitten by the young man and is now using the bite as a way of maintaining his leadership role among the residents of La Colonia.

Before heading to the trade, Nick sees Luciana playing soccer with some children. He joins in, raising the morale of the children and himself. Lighthearted scenes such as this are extremely rare, so they are always a highlight. Luciana notices a member of her scouting team, Francisco, speaking with Alejandro about a man named Pablo, who was found “in pieces.” While walking to the trade, Luciana tells Nick that Pablo was her brother and that he was a comforting presence after the deaths of their parents. Nick expresses his condolences and embraces Luciana, who chooses to keep moving forward. While it is rather strange how quickly Luciana seems to move past the death of her brother, this will likely be a major source of her character development moving forward. The actual trade with the gang-members takes place off camera, but everything goes well and Nick returns to La Colonia with Luciana. As a sign of his appreciation, Alejandro gives Nick his own small house to live in. Night falls and Nick stays in his room reading a Spanish dictionary; being that Nick and the other characters are in Mexico, learning even basic Spanish will go a long way. Luciana visits Nick and jokes with him about his Spanish. Nick mentions Alicia and Madison for the first time in a while and expresses his hope that they are still alive. Luciana falls asleep in Nick’s bed, but later wakes up and prepares to leave. Nick asks if she is still testing him, which prompts Luciana to make a move and kiss him. This new relationship has formed naturally over the course of a few episodes and doesn’t feel forced at all. Nick and Luciana are very similar in the sense that they have both proven themselves to be strong survivors while maintaining a caring nature. The beginning of the season made it seem as though Nick and Ofelia would get together, but Luciana seems like a far more fitting match for Nick at this point in the story.

A major problem presents itself in the opening scene of the episode as Madison and Strand’s escape from the hotel bar is shown in full. For some reason, this particular scene was stretched over the course of three different episodes. After their insanely stupid series of drunk escapades, Madison and Strand find themselves trapped behind the bar with dozens of Infected surrounding them. Madison hears Alicia’s screams and attempts to escape by crawling into a kitchen area through a small door. Strand fights off the undead and Madison searches for an exit, but comes up short. An Infected sneaks into the kitchen area, but Madison kills it and uses a broken bottle to cut open its stomach. Strand joins up with her and Madison explains that they will need to cover themselves in the Infected blood. After smearing a miniscule amount of blood on themselves, Strand and Madison manage to make their way through the Infected and out to the front of the hotel, where they realize their truck is missing. Strand believes that Alicia and Ofelia took it, but Madison is hesitant to believe this. They decide to climb up a construction scaffolding that leads them to the Hotel spa where they take a few minutes to regroup. Strand tells Madison that they need to rest, but a pounding noise draws their attention to a hallway. This pounding noise is Alicia, Elena and Hector, therefore linking the two timelines up. There seems to be an inconsistency, however. In last week’s episode, Alicia was shown to have stayed in the hotel tower for much of the night before meeting Elena. It wasn’t until the next morning that she reunited with her mother and Strand, however, this episode makes it seem as though everything happened over the course of a few minutes. While the bar escape is exciting, I still don’t understand why it is dragged out for so long. Is it possible that there is some important detail in this scene that hasn’t been revealed yet?

After regrouping in the spa area, Madison tells Strand that they need to go look for Ofelia, but he responds by telling her that she could be anywhere. Elena tells Madison that the hotel has food and other supplies that will last months, but the guests having the hotel keys will prevent them from accessing these supplies. Madison and Strand head over to the hotel tower to meet with the guests, specifically Oscar, the groom from the wedding. Madison pleads with Oscar, Illene and the other guests to forgive Elena for what she did and to agree to work together to fortify the hotel. The guests haven’t ventured outside yet, so Madison explains just how dangerous and harsh the new world is. After giving a stern warning of the fact that other people will covet the safety of the hotel, Madison eventually convinces Oscar to hand over the keys. While walking back, Madison tells Strand that they can make the hotel into their new home. Strand responds by explaining that he once had a home with Thomas at the Abigail mansion and that the hotel will never be home to him. Madison positions herself as a true leader this episode, demonstrating her ability to successfully negotiate and peacefully resolve conflicts, much like Nick.

In one of the hotel towers, Alicia begins clearing out some of the rooms with the help of Strand and Hector. They carry the bodies of the Infected down to the beach to be burned. Some of the other hotel guests come out to help, which Alicia attributes to Madison’s “lead by example” attitude. Alicia and Madison walk down to the water and begin formulating a plan after realizing clearing the entire hotel will take an incredibly long time; the hotel consists of three different buildings that are multiple stories high. Alicia notices a rip current warning sign and comes up with a plan of eliminating all of the Infected at once. This once again demonstrates Alicia’s quick thinking and resourceful nature; two great skills to have in this situation. There is also a touching moment where Madison apologizes to Alicia for essentially leaving her to raise herself; much of Madison’s time was spent focusing on Nick and his addiction while Alicia was somewhat neglected. The group meets on the pier to discuss the plan of ridding the hotel of the Infected. Elena explains the layout of the hotel, all three buildings come together at one hallway that leads to the entrance of the pier. Madison tells everyone to go to their assigned point and begin leading the Infected down to the pier where she will then lead them the rest of the way to the end of the pier. Alicia attempts to convince Madison to switch jobs with her, but Madison refuses and tells Alicia not to worry. After describing her fear after finding the Infected that resembled Madison, Alicia heads out with the others to put the plan in motion.

Alicia and Hector use a cell phone to attract the Infected around the ground level of the hotel, while Elena and Strand go room by room opening doors and unleashing the Infected into the hallways. Everyone meets up at the entrance to the pier as hundreds of Infected slowly herd up and follow. Strand, Alicia, Elena and Hector make their way down to the beach while Madison leads the Infected down the pier. Hector and Alicia head out into the ocean in a Zodiac raft to meet Madison at the end of the pier. Madison reaches the end of the pier and jumps into the ocean, prompting the Infected to fall into the water after her. Hector and Alicia pull Madison into the raft as the hundreds of Infected fall from the pier and get pulled into the rip current. The risky plan actually works and everyone makes it out unscathed. This particular scene is expertly executed and filmed, making it one of the most intense and exciting scenes in the entire series thus far.

After a day of hard work, everyone sits down for a feast to celebrate their success in clearing out the hotel. After noticing that Oscar and Illene are absent, Madison wonders if they should wait to eat. Strand asks Elena where the honeymoon suite is before excusing himself from the table. Making his way through the darkened hotel tower hallway, Strand finds Oscar standing guard outside of the honeymoon suite; Oscar’s Infected wife Jessica can be heard growling behind the door. Strand connects with Oscar after sharing his own grief after the death of Thomas. A tearful Strand offers to help Oscar by mercifully putting Jessica down. The episode ends as Oscar allows Strand to enter the hotel suite. The mysterious nature of Strand is just one aspect to his character. He is completely capable of showing emotions and being compassionate towards others; this truly makes him a multi-layered character. Colman Domingo provides yet another strong performance in this cathartic episode for the character of Strand. The title of this episode refers to an interesting juxtaposition that is shown; both Luciana and Oscar lost loved ones, but their ways of mourning are different. After losing Pablo, Luciana found the will to keep moving forward and not break down, whereas Oscar essentially sidelined himself after the death of Jessica. Both are valid ways of grieving and it will be interesting to see how these two characters act moving forward.

“Pablo & Jessica” features several odd inconsistencies at the beginning of the episode, however, the story manages to course correct itself and deliver some truly epic moments. From Alejandro’s mystery and the new romance between Nick and Luciana to the thrilling purge of the Infected from the hotel, this episode is jam-packed with memorable moments and character development. It is no secret that Madison hasn’t been my favorite character throughout the series, but this episode gives me multiple reasons to appreciate her more. Her strong negotiating skills and her willingness to put herself in harm’s way for the rest of the group, as well as, her apology to Alicia makes Madison the standout character of this episode. What awaits the survivors at the hotel and in La Colonia next week? And where is Ofelia? Be sure to tune in to next week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” at 9 p.m. on AMC.

