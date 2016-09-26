TV REVIEW: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ – ‘Date of Death’

"No matter where we go, it's the same story, different people."

Spoiler Warning for this week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead”

Just when everything seems to be going well, situations seem to take a turn for the worse. This is a general rule that exists within “The Walking Dead” universe as nothing that is good seems to last for long. This is seen clearly in the latest episode of “Fear” as the consequences of the characters’ actions begin to come to fruition. This episode is one of the best of the whole series and sets the stage for a thrilling and climactic finale that may possibly leave multiple characters dead or lost forever.

“Date of Death” plays with time a bit to help tell the story of how Travis came to be alone, without his son Chris. For the sake of properly recapping the episode, this article will discuss the events of the episode in chronological order. Following the dramatic and uncalled for shooting of the farmer by Chris in “Do Not Disturb,” Travis finds himself in a state of shock. This shooting is essentially a catalyst for Travis shifting his perspective of Chris. James screams out in pain after being shot in the leg by the farmer. Travis quickly switches gears and works to treat James’ wound with his limited medical knowledge; he explains that he was required to learn basic first aid when he was a teacher. Travis explains to the group that James will survive his wound, but will need time to properly heal. The good nature of Travis is put on display as he decides to bury the farmer next to the rest of his family. He looks over at the other grave-markers and realizes that he nor Chris even know the name of the farmer. Night falls and Chris hangs out with Brandon and Derek around a campfire, laughing, eating chicken and drinking beer. Travis checks in on James, who is incredibly hesitant to admit how much pain he is in out of fear of looking weak in front of Brandon and Derek. Travis pulls Chris aside to scold him for needlessly killing the farmer, to which Chris simply defends himself and shows absolutely no remorse; Travis is deeply disturbed at the fact that Chris is able to joke around and have a full appetite immediately after murdering someone.

A week passes and Brandon lets the group know that they will be leaving the farm soon and heading north to San Diego. Travis tries to shut this plan down by explaining that James is not well enough to move; he also reiterates the fact that San Diego is gone, but Chris doesn’t back him up at all. While Brandon and the others pack up the truck to leave, Travis locates the farmer’s ID and makes a proper grave-marker for him. Chris wanders over and wonders why Travis would waste the time of burying the farmer. Travis helps the rest of the group load James into the back of the pickup, but still questions the decision to leave so abruptly. While driving down a dirt road, Travis notices the unbearable pain that James is clearly in and demands that Brandon stop the truck; Brandon hesitantly complies after James passes out. Later that night, the situation takes a dramatic turn as Travis overhears a conversation between Chris, Derek and Brandon that involves killing James. Travis confronts them about their idiotic plans and explains that James will recover eventually. He snatches Chris’ gun and switches into protective mode as Brandon, Derek and Chris become increasingly hostile.

Another example of Travis’ good nature comes in the form of his protection and care of James. Travis watches over James in the barn and alerts him to the fact that his “friends” are quickly turning on him. James shares the story of a former member of their group who bitten early on in the outbreak. The group essentially made a pact that they will kill anyone of their own who is dying. Travis points out the flawed logic in this situation as James is recovering, not dying. Several hours later, Chris brings Travis a plate of breakfast and shares that he is growing fearful of Brandon and Derek. They hug, but Chris takes advantage of the moment and betrays his father as Brandon and Derek rush in with their guns out. James pleads for his life, but Brandon isn’t listening and shoots him directly in the head without a shred of emotion or hesitation. Later, Chris prepares to leave with Derek and Brandon, but Travis begs him to stay behind with him. Chris recaps his journey thus far and coldly tells Travis that he is better off without him. The truck drives off as Travis yells out “God damn you, Chris.” Travis buries James on the farm before heading off toward the ocean, setting him in position to see the lights of the hotel.

The present timeline picks up the morning after Madison turned on the lights of the hotel. A massive flock of survivors gather at the hotel entrance gate and plead to be let in. These survivors are likely from Rosarito and the surrounding areas and were drawn by the electrified hotel. Madison stands with Alicia and some of the other survivors as they apologize and refuse to allow the refugees to enter. Suddenly, the shocking sight of Travis in the crowd prompts Madison to order the gate to be opened. Travis is allowed in and quickly reunites with Madison and Alicia, however, the other refugees are denied entry. This opens up a complex moral question that the group is faced with. Do they allow the refugees to enter the hotel or do they force them to fend for themselves on the outside? There are many possible risks that are present if they are allowed to enter; the potential of bite victims, the drastic drain of resources at the hotel and the potential of survivors with malicious intent are just a few of these risks. However, a hotel is an ideal location for housing a large number of survivors. By turning these people away, it would very likely be an unwarranted death sentence. Could this be the start of an Alexandria-esque community?

In a hotel room, Travis stares out at the ocean and questions where Nick is. Madison explains and asks where Chris is, but Travis is overcome with emotion. He decides to tell Madison about what he went through since leaving the Abigail mansion with Chris back in “Shiva.” Madison tries to comfort Travis and tells him that Chris is still out there somewhere. Travis shares the guilt he feels for not telling Chris that he loved him before he left; he also feels guilty for the fact that the final thing he said to his son was “God damn you, Chris.” It is completely understandable that Travis would feel guilty as life in this new world is moment by moment and there is a very high likelihood that he will never see Chris again. This prompts Madison to seek out Alicia and fix their fractured relationship. She visits the parking garage, which has essentially become a refugee camp for the new survivors. Andrés tells Madison that there are 43 new survivors and that they are each being searched for bites and life-threatening injuries; it’s worth noting that just one bite victim could end up bringing the entire community of survivors to an end, therefore the careful screening of each new survivor is essential. Madison leads Alicia to the pier and opens up to her about the circumstances of her father’s death. Rather than lying anymore, Madison tells Alicia that the death was a suicide, proved with a note to the family that was found; “I love you all, but enough is enough.” the note read. Madison explains to Alicia that she kept this a secret to protect Nick, as she was worried that he would end up just like his father. The only reason that Alicia was essentially neglected was because Madison believed that she was handling everything alright. This scene between the two was definitely a long time coming and hopefully serves as a turning point in the relationship between this mother-daughter duo. Both Alycia Debnam-Carey and Kim Dickens deliver emotional performances in this incredibly cathartic scene. The episode ends at the hotel gate after night has fallen; some more survivors arrive, including Brandon and Derek. Chris is nowhere to be seen.

“Date of Death” is one of the darker episodes of the series and manages to make several incredibly deep statements that are relevant to our current world. The difficult psychological aspect of Chris’ character is examined and juxtaposed against the character of Travis. Evidence of Chris’ mental illness was presented to viewers in his first appearance, however, it initially seemed like he was just an angry teenager. Over the course of the series, viewers have witnessed him develop and become increasingly cold and less-emotional. The death of Liza definitely pushed him over the edge and sent him on the path to his current state. In a normal world, whatever illness he has could have likely been treated, allowing him to live a relatively normal life. Unfortunately, in this world, he is simply a risk to everyone around him. This episode also tackles the current refugee crisis and presents viewers with the moral question referred to earlier.

This penultimate episode of the season is filled with intense emotions and rich character development. With strong performances, especially from Cliff Curtis, this episode stands as one of the best episodes of the series. The growing darkness of Chris’ character and the many moral questions are also major highlights that help to further the plot. Next Sunday, AMC will air the final two episodes of Season 2 in a two-part finale that will hopefully answer many of the lingering questions. Will the Rosarito Beach Hotel and La Colonia stay standing? Where is Chris? Will Daniel’s fate be revealed? And of course, who will live to see Season 3 and who will die? I stand by my prediction that either Chris or Travis will die before the season is over, but now I am beginning to wonder if Alicia is on the chopping block; her conversation with Madison seems to have a feeling of closure to it. This week’s standout character is definitely Travis, who has managed to balance his humanity and optimism with some sense of realism about the new world. Be sure to tune in to the Season Finale of “Fear the Walking Dead” next Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television