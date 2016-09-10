TRACK REVIEW: ‘Revolution Radio’ – Green Day

With less than a month to go until the release of their twelfth studio album, Green Day have released another single, the title track and its accompanying lyric video. “Revolution Radio” opens loudly and proudly with a battalion of guitars and percussion before Billie Joe Armstrong takes over with reverberation. Held up by the band’s signature punk riffs and attitude, Armstrong sings, “Scream / With your arms up in the sky / Like you want to testify / For the life that’s been deleted / Sing / Like a rebel’s lullaby / Under the stars and stripes / For the lost souls that were cheated.” On the song’s catchy chorus, Armstrong states, “We will be seen but not be heard / (we are) Revolution Radio / Operation No Control / And the headline: My love’s bulletproof.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Armstrong revealed that the “seen but not be heard” lyric is an overarching theme on the band’s new album. “I think my role is to shut up and listen,” he said. “A lot of white people should shut up and listen. They really don’t know what the African-American experience truly is. When you have people getting shot in their cars for no reason and being put in f***ing jail cells and it’s for profit, we have a serious problem, and the first thing you need to do is get educated. Don’t try to do this, like, ‘Blue lives matter.’ Don’t try to do the ‘All lives matter.’ Just shut up and listen to the experience. And then move forward after that.”

“Revolution Radio” yet again shows us that Green Day are still at the top of their game. A mix between “American Idiot” and “Dookie,” “Revolution Radio” has fans excited that the band are going back to and staying with their roots. This album is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Those who pre-order the album ahead of its October 7th release date will receive automatic downloads of this song and the first single, “Bang Bang.”