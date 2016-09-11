Lady Gaga brings an angst-ridden yet fun song to the table.

Lady Gaga has been dressing more normally (whatever that means) lately, but her latest single still reflects her nonconformist ways. Many artists have made their comebacks in 2016, making this an incredible year for music, but no other pop artist would bet their return on “Perfect Illusion,” a song that has no clear electronic dance signifiers, no hip-hop influence and little to no vocal manipulation. With its retro 80s vibe, this song will stand out on the radio and will get stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

At a surprisingly short 3:02 runtime, every part of this song seems more intense than it would have otherwise. Josh Homme and Mark Ronson turn their guitars into an engine; a sound that eerily sound like a human scream acts as a siren (possibly by producer Blood Pop); Kevin Parker of Tame Impala puts out a panting drum beat. Then there’s the singer herself, Gaga, channeling Bruce Springsteen in the verse and Ann Wilson in the chorus. The hook comes in at 30 seconds and stays until the post-bridge segment where—in a classic move—the key changes upwards.

The lyrics are about a fake love; in interviews, she’s said she’s talking about social media, but fans will no doubt connect it to her recent separation from her fiancee. The second verse brings in the age-old trope of singing about romance with drug-related double-entendres (“That’s what it means to crush,” “I still feel the blow”), which fits the overall aesthetic of the song. Maybe the one nod to current music trends—and possibly the biggest shift from her previous work—is simply in the honest angst of the song. When she arrived in 2008, Gaga brought with her a wave of self-aware humor and lightheartedness, but lately the charts show a trend towards melancholy and longing, such as Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” era or whatever the Chainsmokers put out. “Perfect Illusion” sounds completely different from those artists, but gets the message across just the same: there’s no smug smirk, no need to interpret, no reason to obsess. It’s a song to dance horribly to, kick pillows to and to scream in the car to. Simple as that.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music