The lyrics are about a fake love; in interviews, she’s said she’s talking about social media, but fans will no doubt connect it to her recent separation from her fiancee. The second verse brings in the age-old trope of singing about romance with drug-related double-entendres (“That’s what it means to crush,” “I still feel the blow”), which fits the overall aesthetic of the song. Maybe the one nod to current music trends—and possibly the biggest shift from her previous work—is simply in the honest angst of the song. When she arrived in 2008, Gaga brought with her a wave of self-aware humor and lightheartedness, but lately the charts show a trend towards melancholy and longing, such as Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” era or whatever the Chainsmokers put out. “Perfect Illusion” sounds completely different from those artists, but gets the message across just the same: there’s no smug smirk, no need to interpret, no reason to obsess. It’s a song to dance horribly to, kick pillows to and to scream in the car to.  Simple as that.