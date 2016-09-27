The Duke of Charlotte

From Charlotte's all-time receiver to giving back to his hometown. The story of Austin Duke

Head 20 minutes down Interstate-485 towards Independence High School and you’ll come to the home of Austin Duke. The only home Duke has known.

The Senior slot receiver for the Charlotte football program is a born and bred Queen City native. Duke’s playing career began when he was 7 years old with the Eastway Lions. But it wasn’t until his senior year of high school that Duke began to grab the attention of college coaches.

Blessed with incredible speed and a solid set of hands, the only thing holding Duke back from major colleges was his size. At 130-pounds, the senior only held offers from N.C. Central and Catawba, two small football schools.

“Being young and naive, I wanted to leave Charlotte,” Duke said. “When you’re from somewhere, you want to get away and see what life has to offer. Originally, I was looking everywhere to go except Charlotte.”

As fate would have it, Duke remained in Charlotte. During his sophomore year, Duke would meet Brad Lambert, a coach at Wake Forest at the time, at a camp and a mutual respect between the two formed. Once Lambert became the first football coach at Charlotte, recruiting Duke became a priority. But the Charlotte native took Lambert’s pitch as a myth.

“Yo you’re lying, Charlotte doesn’t have a football team. I’m from Charlotte and I know that,” Duke remembers telling Lambert. “But when he told me the process, it was a no-brainer, I knew Charlotte was a place that I wanted to be.”

Upon his arrival to University City, Duke became a part of something special before ever hitting the field. Duke, along with 18 other players, formed the first recruiting class in Charlotte football history.

“I didn’t know what to really expect, but I didn’t expect anything less than greatness and success,” Duke said on his first time stepping on campus. “We (inaugural recruiting class) were here when there was no stadium. We didn’t have any games. It was waking up at five in the morning to go lift and workout for a game we didn’t play for another year.”

That process has helped Duke meet those expectations over his four years at Charlotte. The Senior is Charlotte’s all-time leading receiver, owning each of the 49ers single-game, single-season and career records for receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Now with 30 more pounds to his frame and blonde tips in his hair, rivaling Odell Beckham Jr., Duke is looked upon as a leader of the team.

Certainly, Duke’s legacy at Charlotte speaks for itself on the gridiron. But football isn’t everything for the Charlotte native. In fact, it’s the work Duke puts in for his hometown off the field that makes him more special.

This past summer, while getting ready for his final season, Duke started his own non-profit organization called “FaithByWorks.” While at his girlfriend’s birthday dinner, Duke asked a man to take a picture. The man’s name was Frank and at that moment his life would change, and so would Duke’s.

“After taking the picture, something told me is there anything I can do for you,” Duke asked Frank. “He told me that he had been homeless for about a month and life hit him hard and he lost his apartment.”

The two exchanged phone numbers and kept in contact over the summer. Once Duke saw the opportunity to help, he didn’t hesitate. He began raising money and the reaction from the community to Duke’s cause was much more than he expected.

“People I haven’t spoken to in five years were donating a hundred dollars, mattresses, food, gift cards,” Duke said. “It felt really good to see the community of Charlotte, especially being from Charlotte, to see how much people love helping others out.”

Yet, with all the donations from the community, Duke continued to have trouble finding a home for Frank. Months go by and all the houses that could have been possible destinations were out of his budget.

A light would appear at the end of the tunnel, though. Duke came in contact with a realtor and explained his mission for Frank. But, again, houses that were options were too expensive. The realtor told Duke that she would call if houses available. To make matters worse, Duke’s phone would break and all contacts were lost.

“Something told me to pick up Frank and physically look around,” Duke said.

Frank told Duke of a woman that he previously worked who owned rental properties. Ironically enough, when the two made it to the realtor’s, Duke realized that it was the same woman he spoke to on the phone the week prior to his phone breaking. Magically enough, a house was available for Frank. Two days later, Frank had a home, furnished with a donated couch and bed.

“I was in tears, after reading what he was doing and seeing the donations because I was so proud,” Bruce Duke, his father said. “This has to be his calling.”

Duke has also partnered with the Kannapolis Police Department as part of their initiative “Cops Target Kids” charity that grants a Christmas shopping spree for less fortunate children in the area.

“Life is so much more than football,” Duke said. “This platform is all about how I can inspire and motivate others to go after their dreams.”

