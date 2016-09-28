The 411 on relationships

Relationships are supposed to build you up, not knock you down

Relationships, relationships, relationships, what a scary yet, exciting term. Our world and our society are built upon relationships, but today I want to talk about romantic relationships specifically. At this point in our lives, a lot of us have been in a relationship or two and some of those may have been good and others perhaps not so much. Life is weird and sometimes things work out and other times they don’t, but I’ve come to find that often some relationships never even get a chance to bloom because it burns out in

the ‘talking’ phase.

I have been in two ‘Official’ relationships and a few ‘Talking’ relationships; I think nowadays that’s become the norm for our society. “No we aren’t dating, we’re talking.” for those who don’t know what I’m referring to, it’s a stage between getting to know each other and dating. It’s right in the middle, where you aren’t officially off the market, but you’re close to it, and it would be offensive to the other person if you were to go out with someone else. It’s like dating but without the labels. In my book, they pretty much count as relationships and after being in my fair share of talking relationships and formal relationships, I thought it would be good to make a list of what to watch out for and what to encourage in a relationship.

Watch out for the: “I’m way too busy to be in a relationship” speech

Nope. That’s a lie. I am busy, so I get that statement on a spiritual level. I’m way too busy, but if you care about someone, and you like spending time with them, it doesn’t matter how busy you are you will part oceans and move mountains for them and that’s all there is to it. Of course, there will be times when you really are too busy for them, but to completely throw out the idea of something more than just ‘talking’ because you’re too ‘busy’ well that’s just BS. “Well how did you find the time to ‘just talk to me’ but now you have no time to date me?” That’s the real question, and if you have to ask it, then I don’t think it’s worth it.

Encourage each other to do more of what makes you happy

If you care about the person, you are with then part of your job as their companion is to urge them to be the very best person that they can possibly be. If you notice they are stressed out or just not enjoying life as much as they should be, then remind them. It’s amazing how much people forget that life is wonderful and should be appreciated, but often a gentle reminder to do more of what makes you happy can do the trick. If you know that they like nature, then suggest maybe spending your day together at a local park getting exercise, rather then going to the gym. Propose finding ways to fit in fun things into your lives but also encourage them to do happy things on their own. You must be happy on your own before you can find happiness with someone else.

Watch out if they are extremely private

Privacy is good, but sometimes people take it to an extreme, and unless you are a CIA agent I expect you to tell me about your day. Share things with me that you wouldn’t with others rather than being vague. Why? Because that’s how you get to know people and if for 94 percent of the day this person you’re ‘talking’ too is MIA and suddenly is back on planet earth around 2:30 a.m., it’s time to let that phone buzz away because you know what? Sleep is important and if someone is going to ignore you all day and disrespect your sleep cycle like that then imagine what else they will disrespect. Probably the secret relationship they are in that you have yet to know about. My advice to you: do your research on people, don’t go through their phone or anything like that, just perhaps ask about meeting their friends or something of that nature. Don’t be psychotic just be precautious.

Encourage responsibility

Do keep the spontaneity in the relationship alive but also don’t drop everything without having a plan. Yes, taking a trip for the weekend sounds fun, but not at the expense of coming back to your life that is suddenly in complete and utter chaos. Remember that at the end of the day whatever you do with your life is for you to deal with alone. The decisions you make will mainly affect you, and if your partner makes you put them before your responsibilities and doesn’t respect the fact that you have a life before and after them then perhaps it’s time to sit down and discuss the expectations of this relationship. Responsibility doesn’t have to hinder your freedom and neither should your loved one.

Those are just a few things that I could think of off the top of my head to encourage and watch out for in relationships, but this last one I decided not to include as part of the list because I think it’s the most important one and deserves more than just a number on a list.

Be with someone who has a future. I cannot stress this enough if they don’t have plans or aspirations then they aren’t worth it. Yes, it sounds harsh but being with someone who has nothing going for them is the biggest disservice that you can do to yourself. You are who you hang out with and if you surround yourself with someone that likes to laze around all day and is literally doing absolutely nothing with their lives then get prepared to end up in the same boat. Be with someone who inspires you and encourages you to be the very best person that you can be.

Relationships are supposed to build you up not knock you down. This goes for all relationships, friendships, romantic, work related, everything. Surround yourself with people that want to see you rise, the moment you start questioning someone’s loyalty is the moment you should take a step back and decided whether or not continuing this relationship is worth it. Be with people that make you happy and make you thank the universe for putting them in your life. Life is too short, to not surround yourself with wonderful things.

