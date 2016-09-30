Sustainability Week to have multiple events on campus

Next week, the Charlotte Green Initiative (CGI) will hold multiple events involving multiple student groups and school departments during the annual Sustainability Week.

Starting Oct. 4 , students can be apart of the Sustainability Week activities with the fall Campus Cleanup. Students, staff and faculty interested in participating in the event can meet at Belk Plaza or at the Motorsports Lab at 10 a.m. to receive supplies and instructions. Campus Cleanup lasts until 2 p.m.

The next day, students, faculty and staff can learn more about alternative transportation options during the second annual Transportation Fair, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, at the plaza between the College of Health and Human Services and the College of Education.

In addition to learning about alternative options for transportation, the Parking and Transportation Services will disclose new information regarding the Light Rail.

Attendants can also learn about UNC Charlotte’s new bike sharing program, which is set to launch in the spring.

On Oct. 6, the Sustainability Office will sponsor a gathering of student organizations that focus on making a positive environmental impact in the community.

Representatives from UNC Charlotte’s Green Initiative, Earth Club, Garden Club and Wellness Ambassadors will be in attendance. The goal is for the organizations to discuss how they can collaborate and to invite other students to learn more about campus sustainability efforts. CGI will be sponsoring the event and will have a giveaway for a pair of Charlotte Motor Speedway tickets. The Campus Cleanup and Transportation fair will have their own Speedway ticket giveaways.

According to Tyler Sytsma, University sustainability coordinator, increasing awareness of sustainability efforts occurring across campus is a goal of Sustainability Week.

“At UNC Charlotte, we place an emphasis on the economic, ecological, regional and environmental impacts that are affected by our operations,” said Sytsma. “The University is committed to being a leading environmental steward and an institution that strives to proactively and effectively manage its impact on energy, water and other natural resources.”

In addition to the multiple events being held next week, there will also be several representatives on campus with more information and giveaways.

The week will be full of different ways to gain environmental awareness and chances to be a part of Charlotte’s sustainability movement. Students are encouraged to come out and take part in these activities occurring between October 4 th and October 6th.

