Sheldon, 49ers shut out FIU on road

Mother nature could not slow down Charlotte’s electric offense in their showdown against the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers in Miami on Friday, defeating the Panthers 4-0 behind prolific passing skills displayed by the 49ers all afternoon.

Following redshirt sophomore Anna Shelden’s inspiring performance, the offense kept pace with her stone wall defensive performance. Shelden recorded her first ever shutout, while having two saves in a clutch performance at goal keeper. The precision passing by Charlotte’s offense started with a Martha Thomas cross that lead to Julia Grainda to give the 49ers a one goal lead at the 39:25 mark.

The fireworks kept coming at the 58:27 mark when freshman Riley Orr sent a corner kick that sailed by the FIU (1-7-1, 0-2 C-USA) keeper Sophia Trujillo. Charlotte’s offensive storm in Miami kept rolling at the 62:56 mark when senior Rebecca Beatty sent a beautiful cross that found freshman Megan Greene in front of the goal. She rose up and made an amazing play over the Panther’s backline that lead to her team high seventh goal.

This gave the 49ers a three-goal lead, along with a performance that would only improve as the game would come closer to finish. Freshman Jamie Fankhauser connected on her first collegiate goal as she was set up nicely by Katie O’ Neill along the far post.

Charlotte (6-4, 2-0 C-USA) proved to be a high powered offense as they also had a collective four players with multiple attempts on goal.

Undefeated in Conference USA (C-USA) play this season, the 49ers return to Transamerica field at 7 p.m. on Friday against UTEP. Come out and watch this young but talented Charlotte squad as they attempt to keep their undefeated record in conference play and also undefeated mark at home.

Category:Sports, Women's Soccer