SGA breaks the ice with students

On Sept. 14, UNC Charlotte’s Student Government Association hosted SGA Breaking the Ice tabling event in response to the confusion and upset caused by the add/drop period.

SGA and Academic Affairs wanted to hear the student body’s opinions, questions, and concerns about student life and UNC Charlotte which led to the organization of Breaking the Ice.

Tracey Allsbrook, secretary of Academic Affairs, said “we [Academic Affairs] felt that having another way to hear what students were concerned about could help us focus our goals for the year.”

The members from Academic Affairs answered a vast array of questions from students.

Questions like, “why is setting up advising appointments so hard?” and “what is the easiest way to contact the dean of students?”

As incentive to ask questions, SGA provided ice cream for the audience members who voiced their questions.

SGA is currently researching and answering the proposed questions during the tabling event.

They will be responding to the students by personal contact information provided by the student during the event.

“All in all the event was so assure students SGA is working hard for them and we do want them to rest assured their voice is heard,” said Allsbrook.

