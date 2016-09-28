Senate update: updates for parking and transportion, run-off election for freshman class president

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Sept. 22.

Parking and Transportation Updates

Director of Parking and Transportation Services (PaTS) Doug Lape spoke at senate to give updates and answer any questions the senators had.

A document with the breakdown of how PaTS’ revenue is used is in a document called “Parking, where does the money go?” that can be found on the PaTS website.

The union deck expansion is in the design process. 230 spaces will be added.

However, the expansion of the Union Deck will be offset by the the construction of the Health and Wellness Center, which will take it’s place next to the Student Union at the intersection of Craver Road and Cameron Boulevard.

The addition of the Health and Wellness Center will take away parking from Lots 18 and 19 starting in the spring of 2017.

“I will be completely, bluntly honest with you. Parking, next fall in this immediate area, is gonna suck … It’s gonna get tighter before it gets better,” said Lape.

The annual transportation fair will take place Oct. 5 in the College of Health and Human Services, College of Education plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the fair, PaTS will disclose new information regarding the light rail, which is expected to be operation before the summer of 2017. If construction remains on schedule, students can ride the Light Rail to and from campus as early as August 2017.

Bike sharing will launch in Spring. Students will be able to rent bikes on campus by the hour.

Lape asked senate to spread the news about parking in North Deck to students who “don’t want to fight over a spot.” Several floors of parking are open in the commuter deck, but students rarely take advantage of it.

On Tuesdays at noon, there are an average of around 479 open spots in North Deck. On Wednesdays there are around 390 spots and on Thursdays there are around 539 spots available.

New senators sworn in, freshman class president election results in run-off

Student Body Vice President and Leader of the Senate Carrie Nowell swore five new freshman at-large senators into office; Asia Carter, Nicholas Furr, Ahmad Hill, Hilda Kolawole, and Cat McDowell.

The freshman class president election resulted in a run-off election, meaning a simple majority was not reached.

The election is now between the top two candidates, Vivian Chikodinaka Ojimadu and Chantel Lynn.

Voting will start Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. and close Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.

Approved Grants

A financial bill supporting student organizations has been approved. Various student organizations received a total of $3,242.14 in grant money.

