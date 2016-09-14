Senate update: Sept. 8

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Sept. 8.

Judy Rose visits Senate

Director of Athletics Judy Rose, visited senate to answer questions and encourage attendance to sporting events. All September and October home football games will kick off at 6 p.m. this year, in hopes of cooler weather. Rose also answered questions on allowing alcohol into games, which she said they were in the researching phase of. She also answered questions about expanding the seats in the football stadium, to which she responded they were not planning on doing because of a lack of demand.

New Student Organizations

Two new student organizations have been approved by the senate. The organization, Air Power Support, plans to volunteer in the community and raise funds for the Air Force ROTC at UNC Charlotte in order to conduct training events. The organization Semper Fidelis will mentor aspiring marine officers.

Approved Grants

A financial bill supporting student organizations has been approved. Various student organizations received a total of $2,045.67 in grant money.

Category:Campus, News, SGA