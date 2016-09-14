Restaurant Review: The Midnight Diner

Located on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte, The Midnight Diner is the perfect spot for a delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in

between! The diner is open 24 hours a day, and there is always something there for everyone. There is an ample amount of parking but be warned that when it’s late at night, it’s as packed as Cookout and Waffle House, but the food you’ll receive I swear is ten times better. It’s definitely worth the wait, the hostesses and waitresses are always so friendly and inviting just as you would expect at a real homey diner.

The first time I went to the Midnight Diner I went around midnight, because it only seemed right since the name included it. Usually, when I go to diners I go for breakfast items because you can never go wrong with that. But that particular day, I had no desire for breakfast foods but still wanted to see what all the craze was about. So I went out on a limb and got a grilled cheese sandwich with three different types of cheeses, tomatoes, and bacon. On top of that, I also got a chicken noodle soup, orange juice, hot chocolate and fries with my grilled cheese. I know it sounds like a lot and most of the time chicken noodle soup made at restaurants is gross, but I can swear by this soup because it was unbelievably good. Everything else was great as well; the grilled cheese was cooked to perfection, and the hot chocolate warmed me up because they like to keep it cool inside the diner.

The waitress attending my table was very attentive, and she checked up on us as often as she could despite the fact that she had a lot of tables. The nice thing about the restaurant is that they are good at dividing the workload between the waitresses, so my table wasn’t neglected but the waitress also didn’t badger us at every waking moment. Oh, I almost forgot to mention ITS SO CHEAP! They have literally every food item that you could desire from a diner and it’s reasonably priced which is awesome for all of the struggling college kids out there myself included.

Another perk of the Midnight Diner besides the fact that you can go to it at literally any hour of the day/night is the beautiful view of the city behind it. You can see everything from the parking lot and it’s mesmerizing. Having the city right there just a few blocks behind the huge fluorescent “The Diner” sign gives you the feeling that you aren’t even in Charlotte but in some other far away place just passing through. It really is a fun experience, and there are lots of tables if you decide to take a big group.

I think everyone at UNC Charlotte should make the trek uptown to check this cute little diner out. I think the only improvements that I could suggest for the place is perhaps not making some of their food items as greasy as they came. The food wasn’t drowned in grease, but it definitely had some that I just decided to sponge up with a napkin. The greasiness wasn’t a big deal and in no way was it gross at any point, I just think that we have a lot of health-conscious people in Charlotte, and that wouldn’t really sit well with them. I will say it was excellent despite a bit of grease, but what can you expect from a grilled cheese sandwich.

Another thing that could use some improvement is the menu, and I know, I said there is something for everyone there, and there is but for people who are vegans it is very little. My roommate is vegan, and she had to settle for a salad, fries, and toast. That was pretty much all the vegan options on the menu and with veganism growing, I think it would be in the diners best interest to give vegans a little more wiggle room.

All in all, I had a pleasant experience at the diner it was clean, moderately fast, fairly priced, excellent food and the staff was courteous. I can’t wait to go back and try something new off of the menu, and I encourage everyone to go out there and give it a whirl I promise you won’t be disappointed. Happy munching!

Category:Food and Drink, Lifestyle