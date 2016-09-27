Recap: Panthers Get The Horns Against Minnesota

The Carolina Panthers’ offense proved to be less than impressive in a 22-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, following a rough week full of riots and protests in the Charlotte area.

In a match-up pitting one of the NFL’s premiere offenses against the of the toughest defenses, the Panthers found themselves on the short end of the stick suffering their first home loss in nearly two years. The blame falls on none other than the shoulders of Carolina’s offense, a group that allowed eight sacks and posted three interceptions.

A Cam Newton touchdown run on their second possession put the Panthers up 10-0, failing to score again. On the third drive of the game, Cam Newton was sacked by Danielle Hunter in the end zone for a costly safety. Due in part to the reoccurring issue of penalties, the Panthers never recovered.

On the day, Carolina was penalized 10 times for 65 yards, none bigger than a Kelvin Benjamin holding call that wiped away a potentially momentum shifting 56-yard Fozzy Whittaker touchdown. The holding call and special teams mishaps were the tale of the second quarter and the Minnesota comeback.

Midway through the second quarter, Graham Gano missed a 55-yard field goal, a missed opportunity for a team desperately in need of them. On the very next drive, a Vikings punt pinned the Panthers deep in their own territory; Andy Lee punted from his own end zone and had it returned 54 yards for a touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, a pass deep right for Ted Ginn was intercepted, an omen for how the second half played out. Despite holding the Vikings to 34 yards of offense at the half, the Panthers only led 10-8.

The Panthers ended up having five drives in the second half; resulting in two punts, two interceptions and a turnover on downs. At the same time, Minnesota’s five drives of meaning ended up putting three scores on the board to zero turnovers.

The hometown team ended up losing 22-10 and falling to 1-2 overall. An abysmal game has the Panthers looking for answers, the team performing vastly different from the one fans saw start last season 14-0.

Carolina will look to get Kelvin Benjamin more involved. The third year wide-out didn’t record a single catch despite playing more snaps than any other receiver. The Panthers also hope to get more pass rush production out of a defensive line that has accumulated four sacks through six games.

Including being the fifth most penalized team, the Panthers have a long way to go before resembling the NFC Champions of a season ago. The good part is that they have plenty of time to iron out these issues before their late season playoff push.

Carolina will look to get back in the win column this Sunday against a division rival in the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome.

