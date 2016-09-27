PREVIEW: Charlotte returns home to host Old Dominion

The Charlotte 49ers return to Jerry Richardson Stadium this week after a one-week hiatus from the Queen City. Last week, the 49ers traveled to Philadelphia to play Temple in their final non-conference game on their schedule. Despite an impressive performance by the running game, namely Kaliff Phillips, Charlotte fell to Temple 48-20.

Charlotte opens Conference USA play with a matchup against Old Dominion. Last season, the 49ers fell to the Monarchs in a nail-bitter 37-34 on the road in Norfolk. In fact, Charlotte had a twelve point halftime lead and put up more than 500 total yards of offense on Old Dominion. Fast forward to present day, Old Dominion sits at 2-2 on the season after winning their Conference USA opener against Texas-San Antonio.

Something to remember: Charlotte remains winless in the Conference USA, losing every game in their first season in the conference. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. kickoff.

PASSING GAME WOES

The Charlotte offense is able to move the ball. On the ground, at least. The trio of Phillips, Robert Washington and Ben LeMay are the center of the offense, averaging 167 rushing yards per game. Both Washington and Phillips have recorded 100-yard games of their own this season. LeMay has shown some spark as well, averaging five yards a carry.

But what has plagued the offense is the lack of consistency in the passing game, something that the Charlotte program has missed since the beginning. Four games into the season and Kevin Olsen hasn’t proved the hype to be real. It’s still early in the season, but for Charlotte to start winning games, there must be more production out of the passing game.

Look at the victory over Elon, Olsen played great, completing 19 of 25 passes and three touchdowns. Another aspect is taking risks downfield. Olsen is averaging mere five yards a pass, which ranks fifth-worst in college football. By opening up the offense and throwing the ball more, that will take pressure off of Charlotte’s rushing attack.

ELIMINATE PENALTIES

There are a lot of aspects during a football game that the players can’t control but penalties do not fall into that category. The 49ers have committed 33 penalties for 334 yards through four games, averaging just over 80 yards of penalties per game.

Against Louisville, the 49ers were outmatched by Lamar Jackson and the Cardinal offense but dug themselves into a major deficit with 13 penalties, worth 118 yards. In their only victory of the season against Elon, Charlotte only committed five penalties all night long for only 48 yards.

SportsCenter and College Gameday took note of the 49ers penalty struggles against Eastern Michigan during their week three loss, featuring them on a segment showing some of the most unfortunate plays of the past week. The 49ers received three personal foul penalties, allowing EMU to kick off from the 20-yard line, a totally bizarre scene in college football.

OLD DOMINION SCOUTING REPORT

Old Dominion knows how to put up points. In the Monarchs two victories this season, they have averaged 43.5 points a game. The offensive efficiency comes from a balanced attack between their running and passing games. Senior quarterback David Washington knows how to protect the ball, with eight touchdowns and only one interception on the year. The Monarchs also have a strong running duo in Jeremy Cox and Ray Lawry, who have ran for 100-yard games of their own.

Old Dominion, however, struggles against the run. Music to the legs of the Charlotte running backs. The Monarchs have given up ten rushing touchdowns on the year, which could bode well if Charlotte gets in red zone territory.

Category:Football, Sports