PREVIEW: Charlotte continues home stand with a match-up against Eastern Michigan

The Charlotte 49ers look to defend Jerry Richardson Stadium for the second consecutive week, this time against the Eagles of Eastern Michigan. Last week in front of a sellout crowd, the 49ers snapped their 11-game losing streak in comfortable fashion, beating Elon 47-14. Charlotte’s offense was firing on all cylinders, racking up 506 total yards. The defense responded well a week after a rough showing against Louisville, forcing three Phoenix turnovers including a fumble recovery for a touchdown. So much for the first win being the hardest to get.

Week three offers Eastern Michigan for Charlotte football. Both teams come into Jerry Richardson Stadium with identical records at 1-1. The Eagles are coming off a 61-21 loss to the Missouri Tigers. This is the first time ever Charlotte will play Eastern Michigan. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

GET OFF TO A QUICK START

Despite scoring 47 points against Elon, Charlotte got off to a slow start. The 49ers didn’t score their first points until the second quarter. If it were not for the defense holding the Phoenix to only seven points in the first half, that slow start could have haunted Charlotte.

But, looking at how Charlotte was able to put up 47 points, it proves that the offense, and defense, is capable of scoring in no time. Just look at the second quarter, the 49ers scored three times in eight minutes. From there on out, Charlotte would score twice in the last two quarters.

While offensive coordinator Jeff Mullen is orchestrating the offense, it really begins with Kevin Olsen at quarterback. Olsen proved the hype was real, going an efficient 19-25 for 155 yards and three touchdowns. The passing game is a dynamic that has been missing from the Charlotte offense in the four seasons. But, Mullen even turned back the clock, drawing up a screen pass from Charlotte’s all-time passer in Matt Johnson to Austin Duke that went 76 yards for a touchdown.

The running game impressed as well. In the past, if Kalif Phillips were to go down with an injury, Charlotte lacked the necessary depth to replace him. After Phillips injured his hamstring, the freshman combination of Ben LeMay and Robert Washington picked up the slack. A little thunder and lightning between the two freshmen, with Washington’s two red zone touchdowns and LeMay’s 44 yard dash showed Charlotte can continue to have success on the ground.

So a simple message to Mullen: use your weapons. Charlotte can’t go scoreless in the first quarter all season long if making it to their first bowl game is a goal. The 49ers have the talent to get off to a better start, it’s time to prove it to the rest of college football.

EASTERN MICHIGAN SCOUTING REPORT

Eastern Michigan out of the Mid-American conference come to University City for the first time. The Eagles are a good offensive team, putting up 61 points in the week one victory and 21 points against a SEC foe in Missouri. Eastern Michigan’s backbone is their running game, behind their two sophomores Ian Eriksen and Shaq Vann. Both running backs account for seven touchdowns and average over five yards a carry on the season.

With that being said, stopping the running attack of the Eagles is how Charlotte can successfully defend Jerry Richardson Stadium again. The 49ers did a good job against Elon, holding the Phoenix to less than three yards a carry. When Charlotte is able to stop the run, turnovers come as a result. Last week, the 49ers secondary grabbed two interceptions against Elon. Forcing Todd Porter of Eastern Michigan to throw the ball could pay dividends for Charlotte, as he three interceptions this season.

