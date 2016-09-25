Panthers crush 49ers in home opener

Panthers overcome early miscues and defeat the San Francisco 49ers 46-27 for the season’s first win at Bank of America Stadium.

In a game predicated on big plays, Cam Newton bounced back from an early interception to post a stat line that included 353 yards passing and four touchdowns. During the first possession of the game, Newton had a ball tipped in the air by middle linebacker Navarro Bowman, that was promptly picked off by safety Antoine Bethea.

Despite the great field position for the 49ers, the Carolina defense was able to hold them to a short field goal. As both offenses struggled to move the ball, the defense took matters into their own hands as a Charles Johnson forced fumble turned into a scoop and score touchdown for second year linebacker Shaq Thompson.

With Jonathan Stewart in the locker room with a hamstring injury, the Panthers leaned heavily on third down back Fozzy Whittaker to carry the load. Though Whittaker had a career day posting 100 yards rushing on 16 carries, a second quarter fumble subsequently turned into a Blaine Gabbert touchdown pass to receiver Torrey Smith.

San Francisco’s 10-7 lead didn’t last for long as Newton hit tight-end Greg Olsen on the next drive for a 78-yard touchdown pass, shattering Olsen’s previous career long of 52 yards. With less than a minute to go in the half, the Panthers marched down the field and scored a late field goal to walk into the locker room with a 17-10 lead.

After two touchdown catches by Kelvin Benjamin during the third quarter, the game was all but a blowout. Carolina started the fourth quarter with a 31-10 lead, but that all began to change after a Gerald Hodges sack of Cam Newton, resulting in a fumble.

San Francisco recovered and scored a field goal a few plays later, but the bleeding would not stop there. The ensuing kickoff saw veteran receiver Ted Ginn muff the ball, only to be recovered by the 49ers on the two yard line. A once 21-point lead had evaporated to 11. Chip Kelly’s team would not go away.

A field goal for the Panthers on the next drive was only to be countered by a 75-yard touchdown pass to tight-end Vance McDonald; making this the only NFL game in history to see two tight ends go for scores of 75+ yards. With the lead dwindled to a mere seven points, Cam Newton and company orchestrated a clutch field goal drive to push the game back to two scores.

With his back against the wall, quarterback Gabbert showed the Panthers that not selecting him in the 2011 draft was the right choice by throwing a backbreaking interception to Luke Kuechly. A Devin Funchess 16-yard touchdown and another Gabbert interception, this time to rookie James Bradberry, all but sealed the game. The Panthers put the last score on the board with a Graham Gano field goal, and walked off the field with their first win of the season.

Carolina will look to continue their 14-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

