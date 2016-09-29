Panicco records another shutout, lifting 49ers over Winthrop

The 14th-ranked Charlotte men’s soccer team defeated the Winthrop Eagles 2-0 on the road Tuesday night, using goals from Harrison Steadman and Matej Decovic to earn their sixth win (6-1) this season.

Steadman, a junior from New Jersey, tallied his team-leading fifth goal in the eighth minute, capitalizing on a brilliant cross from Zhuvonte Wilson, giving the 49ers a 1-0 advantage.

In the minutes following Wilson’s goal, the 49ers fired off multiple shots to the Winthrop goalie, Kenneth Perkinson, coming from senior-captain Brandt Bronico, Callum Montgomery and Decovic, one of his four shots on the day.

Going into halftime, the 49ers were in full control on the road, firing off 10 shots, looking to find another insurance goal for Elliot Panicco and the Charlotte backline.

Redshirt senior and captain Luke Waechter almost scored his first goal of the season right out of halftime, heading the ball directly at the goal, but a Winthrop defender soared in to save the potential second goal for Charlotte.

Just moments later in the 57th minute, Decovic, attempting to cross the ball into the box, scored by deflecting a ball of the Winthrop defender. That is Devocic’s second goal of the season.

Over the next 20 minutes, the 49ers tested Winthrop’s keeper, Parkinson, pulling the trigger four times on goal, showing how dominant they can be as the 14th best team in the nation.

Charlotte’s defense recorded their fifth shutout of the season, while finishing the game with a 17-8 shot advantage.

The 49ers will stay on the road this week, as they travel to 20th-ranked Kentucky on Saturday for a 5 p.m. start.

