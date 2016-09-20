On Campus Memorial of Jonathan Ferrell

The connection between the 2013 shooting and the issue of extrajudicial violence

Last week on Sept. 14 there was a spontaneous pinning of victims of police violence upon Belk plaza, with words in chalk reminding students at UNC Charlotte about the 2013 shooting of Jonathan Ferrell as well as the words “End State Sanctioned Violence” and the nationally renowned “Black Lives Matter” Rallying cry.

These pinning’s, which were torn down a day after, were accompanied by quotes on their backs from famous 1900s writers such as Langston Hughes; thinkers such as Muhammad Ali and Emiliano Zapata; as well as lyrics from contemporary artists such as Frank Ocean.

The action was primarily a memorial for slain athlete Jonathan Ferrell organized by Customer49 a leftist organization which will be coming to campus shortly, it was also a form of highlighting national slayings of civilians via police violence.

President of Customer49 and organizer of the action Noe Campos said that the inspiration for the memorial came from a similar project he saw in Mexico City for the 43 students that went missing in

“While replicating it here, I also wanted to remind people of the idea of ‘strange fruits,’ which Billie Holiday made famous through her song and hopefully people see today’s murders of black people as an extension of lynching and executions,” said Campos. “Let’s remember that police in Ferguson left Michael Brown on the street for four hours, which echoes the act of white communities leaving the bodies of black individuals so that black community members knew what could happen to them”.

Campos affirmed that the majority of pictures strung up were of African Americans, but also spoke about the inclusion of other race and ethnicities in the action as a way of recognizing that police violence doesn’t just affect one community, and that the work of “Black Lives Matter” intersects with other struggles against extrajudicial violence.

As a response to “All Lives Matter” and the arguments that are often found after these acts of violence such as “Black people aren’t the only ones being killed”. Which Campos made the point of calling a sad statement because of its implications of the normalcy of police violence and the compliance of the citizenry under such acts.

Campos also made sure to point out the inclusion of Black woman since community response to their killings by police are often minimal.

Campos stated that the similarities of these acts of violence can be found in their aftermath.

“Not all of them happened exactly the same, but most of them do have a similar aftermath, where the police claim that the victim threatened their life. A demonization of the victim as well occurs in the media, which most Americans believe and support,” said Campos.

He went on to detail the institution of policing as a classist and racist one, citing the war on drugs and its origins in slave patrols as sources and explaining that for those reasons diversification of police departments is not a solution since the roots of the issue are still present in society at large.

In light of the police shooting of a 13-year-old the following day and the execution of a man in Tulsa almost a week after the memorial Campos had a mixed response regarding if the visibility of these crimes was a good thing.

“The question of visibility is one that activists are still trying to figure out,” said Campos. “Many felt that body cams of officers and thus the visibility of police violence would make it easier to believe victims and sentence police officers to jail, however, many people still excuse extrajudicial violence. Yet at the same time, here we are trying to raise consciousness and thus increase visibility as a way to get people to think about these issues”.

