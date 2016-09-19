Niners Drop Decision to Eagles

A week after trouncing Elon, the Charlotte 49ers were unable to keep the momentum going and dropped a 37-19 decision to the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Niners started slow once again, but unlike the Elon game, the slow start came back to haunt them.

Things started well enough for the Niner defense, as safety Ed Rolle picked off EMU quarterback Todd Porter’s pass on the third play from scrimmage. However, the Niners were unable to capitalize on the turnover. The two teams went back and forth with no scores until EMU’s Ian Eriksen pounded in a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Charlotte tried to keep it close, as placekicker Stephen Muscarello knocked in a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter, but EMU countered with a field goal of their own as well as a five-yard touchdown pass from Porter that pushed their lead to 17-3, heading into halftime.

The third quarter was rough for Charlotte, as the team began to rack up penalties and EMU strung together momentum. The Eagles scored on a long 49-yard hookup from Porter to wideout Johnnie Niupalau. Later in the quarter, Kevin Olsen was picked off by the Eagle’s Jaylen Pickett, who returned it 36 yards for a score. Olsen finished 14 for 28 for 123 yards and two interceptions.

“We’ve got to eliminate penalties,” coach Brad Lambert said to the press afterwards. “The biggest thing is we have to clean up some mistakes. We gave up too many deep balls in our secondary. Kevin was just a little bit off on his deep ball tonight. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to correct, mainly any kind of personal foul penalty. We’ve got to get that out of our game.”

Once again, Lambert had high praise for freshman running back Robert Washington.

“I think Robert did some good things; ran the ball extremely hard, so that was a positive. He’s physically ready. His body allows him to create a play, bounce off some players, and make some people miss tackles. He’s been a huge plus for us and we rode him in the second half tonight.”

Despite the loss, the Niners had a few other bright spots. Receiver T.L. Ford II caught his second touchdown pass in as many games on a 28-yard heave from backup quarterback Hasaan Klugh in the fourth quarter.

The aforementioned Washington carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards and Klugh came in and completed nine of his 15 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, his second one going to receiver Workpeh Kofa. Linebacker Nick Cook led the defense with 12 tackles while becoming the fastest Charlotte player (14 games) to record 100 tackles and receiver Austin Duke tallied nine receptions for 84 yards.

“When we have penalties and mental mistakes like we did, that really takes all of that [momentum] away. I think as long as we delete those, and keep that going for the rest of the season and stay focused more on the field, I think we’ll be okay,” Ford said.

The Niners are back in action Saturday, Sept. 24, on the road against the Temple Owls of the American Athletic Conference.

