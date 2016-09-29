“Nevermind” 25th Anniversary Celebration

One of rock's greatest records celebrates a big birthday.

Few records in history have had the kind of jarring, cultural changing impact of “Nevermind.” The album might not have immediately blown away in terms of sales when it was released back in 1991, but through eventual word oF mouth, it would go on to be the defining album of the 90s. Much has already been written about the birth and impact of Nirvana’s perfect masterpiece, leading one to ponder “What else is there to say?” At this point, the record nearly speaks for itself. Cobain’s lyrics; an eloquent mix of teenage angst and poppy playfulness, the music itself; raw and edgy yet somehow fiercely slick.

To better understand “Nevermind,” or the band who forced it for that matter, one has to go back further, to the 1980s. Socially, Generation X was in their adolescence, many feeling isolated or directionless. Economically, Reaganomics was in full swing; yet, those in lower economic brackets were not feeling the kind of boom that the rest of the country claimed to be experiencing. Musically, there were two different worlds. Certainly rock and roll seemed to be split into the “commercial” and the underground. Stadium-rock hair-metal (Bon Jovi and Motley Crue) and Americana groups (Dire Straights and Bruce Springsteen) were at the forefront of mainstream rock.

However, under the surface, in the back corners of the record store was an entire section of rock and roll that wanted to be edgier. This is how alternative rock got started, hints the name alternative. Groups like R.E.M, Black Flag, The Pixies and Sonic Youth gave voice to America’s youth. In D.C., punk rock began to find a new central hub with bands like Fugazi and Minor Threat. Not only was the music different, the message was as well. If hair metal bands were singing about hot girls, these punk groups and alt. rock bands were singing of alienation and confusion.

It’s out of this world that Nirvana emerged in the late 80s. There debut album, “Bleach,” is a prime example of the kind of raw, bare knuckle energy this underground music scene entailed. By examining both “Bleach” and “Nevermind,” one is able to see how the group’s sophomore record incorporated a slight pop edge. For “Nevermind,” Cobain wanted Butch Vig on as a producer. Vig is largely credited for helping shape the records overall sound. Yet, Cobain was initially unhappy with how many of the tracks were coming out, claiming they were two slick. However, Vig, along with mixer Andy Wallace reassured Cobain that he would be finished with the final product.

As mentioned earlier, “Nevermind’s” sound might have actually been the key to its eventual success. Nirvana had successfully managed to bring alternative rock to the mainstream. The record’s leading single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” would sound completely different to any other rock song on the radio at that moment. After all, this was the time when “Guns n’ Roses” were probably the biggest band in the world. “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” along with several other songs on the record, would follow a similar song writing formula to one of the group’s favorite band’s of the 80s, The Pixies. In fact, drummer Dave Grohl admits he was initially hesitant about “Teen Spirit” because it borrowed so heavily from the Boston based group.

The Pixies became known for their musical pattern of alternating between loud, thrashing verses and quiet choruses with a soft groove. Nirvana used this same principle for many of the songs on “Nevermind” only in vice versa. Along with “Teen Spirit,” the tracks “In Bloom” and “Lithium” use the same formula of alternating loud and soft.

As for the album’s cultural impact, its managed to pop-up everywhere from Jay-Z lyrics to “The Muppets Movie.” It managed to bring an entire sub-culture of rock and roll to the forefront and seemingly immortalized the band behind it. “Nevermind” remains to this day a pitch-perfect record. There is anger, confusion and alienation in the lyrics but the music is entirely cathartic. It remains an ever iconic work of music because it resonates just as much today as it did back in the early 90s.

