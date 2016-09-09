MOVIE REVIEW: ‘When the Bough Breaks’ brings down the baby, cradle and all

It's the typical Screen Gems formula, whether you like that will determine your feelings on this film

Sony and Screen Gems have gotten the recipe for box office magic down to a formula. For the past three Septembers, Screen Gems, the genre film division of Sony Pictures have released thrillers with African-American casts to wonderful box office returns. 2009’s “Obsessed,” brought in $68 million domestically on a $20 million budget, 2014’s “No Good Deed” raked in $52 million on a $13 million budget, while 2015’s “The Perfect Guy” took $57 million on a $12 million budget. Seeing this pattern, Sony has begun to put out yearly thrillers after these impressive returns, resulting in 2016’s “When the Bough Breaks,” the new film that will take in loads of money with tepid reviews. Though, despite this, I’ve always found a strange liking to these films, almost like cinematic comfort food, ever since seeing “Obsessed” in 7th grade. They’re predictable, yes, but there’s always an element of silly fun in them, as well as the audiences you see them with.

“When the Bough Breaks” is no different, take that as you will.

Let it be known, if you did not like “Obsessed” or “No Good Deed” or “The Perfect Guy,” there is no conceivable way that you will like “When the Bough Breaks,” but if you’re like me and hold a soft spot for them, things will work out.

John (Morris Chestnut) and Laura Taylor (Regina Hall) are a happily married, affluent couple who, like so many other couples, cannot have children. After considering surrogacy, the couple settles on an innocent, sweet girl named Anna (Jaz Sinclair), who represents everything the couple has been looking for in a candidate. After Anna’s boyfriend, Mike (Theo Rossi) assaults her, Anna is taken in by the Taylor’s to live during her pregnancy. As the pregnancy advances, the couple begins to notice a change in Anna’s behavior, taking on a much more volatile nature, turning her extreme affections unto John, who rejects her. After Anna realizes that she will never replace Laura, she takes drastic measures to make sure their baby will never be in their hands.

Despite itself, I can at least attest to the fact that “When the Bough Breaks” has taken steps to make sure that it isn’t a complete retread of the previous two obsession thrillers Screen Gems has released, throwing curveballs down the line that still somehow get us to a similar, predictable ending. The prospect of a surrogate going bonkers is one that I can say that I’ve never seen in a film before and while it doesn’t hit every opportunity it could with the material, it keeps itself interesting.

Chestnut in himself is an incredibly likable actor, as well as completely charming enough to make Anna’s initial infatuation with him completely justified. He is a kind, loving husband who wants to be a kind, loving father. Hall, an incredibly underrated actress, also does good work as Laura, a desperate wife who longs for the joy of children in her household. Hall is a rare actress who is wonderful at both comedy and drama, making her turn here after being in “Barbershop: The Next Cut” even more refreshing.

But above all, “When the Bough Breaks” makes it abundantly clear: Jaz Sinclair is a star. In a single role, she displays a wonderful range of emotions and characters in a single girl, completely stealing every scene she’s in. When she’s sweet, she’s sugary sweet, when she’s dirty, she’s oh so dirty and when she’s crazy, she is bats**t crazy. If this film does well (which I’m sure it will), we can expect to see a lot more of Sinclair in the future, deservedly so, as well.

Director Jon Cassar has crafted a very attractive looking film, even if it isn’t show-stopping. The film has a nice aesthetic to it, given off a lot by its New Orleans setting, but unfortunately, it often times seems like any director could have made it. Luckily, the film picks up a bit more after the halfway point, making things a bit more interesting, even if it lies pretty much solely in the storytelling, I can’t really complain about the direction of the film beyond its often times unextraordinary nature.

Of the Screen Gems thrillers of the past, “When the Bough Breaks,” despite a somewhat clunky staging of a final act, does have the best screenplay of any of them so far, keeping the cheesy lines to a minimum and making the scenes between characters seem as natural as possible, which really does make all the difference. It does a nice job creating the world surrounding the characters, even if the characters sometimes come out a bit thin. We join the film with something already in progress and it takes the audience to catch up.

Is “When the Bough Breaks” perfect? God no. I imagine that most critical watchers will scoff at the film’s decided simplicity and predictable nature. Like the rest of the films of its kind, the film has a fun, midnight movie nature about it that comes across wonderfully with a large, rowdy crowd. Chestnut and Hall are great, though it’s Sinclair who steals the show from everyone. The aesthetic of the film is nice, if unextraordinary, but its the curveballs that place “When the Bough Breaks” above other movies of its kind, even if only by a little.

3/5

Directed by: Jon Cassar

Starring: Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Romany Malco, Michael K. Williams, with Theo Rossi, and introducing Jaz Sinclair.

Runtime: 107 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for violence, sexuality/partial nudity, thematic elements, some disturbing images and language.

Screen Gems presents, a Unique Features production, “When the Bough Breaks”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film