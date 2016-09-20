MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ is a mindless, fun Western

Benefitting from its affable cast and well played direction, this remake is better than many of its counterparts

Despite not ever resuscitating itself to the level of cool it used to be, Westerns are back on the rise, with films like “The Hateful Eight” and “Bone Tomahawk” being some of the better revivals of the genre. Now, forgoing the original story route, studios have finally dipped their hands into the land of Western remakes, starting with the illustrious “The Magnificent Seven.” Unlike something like “The Hateful Eight,” this remake has been passed to a director not particularly privy to the genre of westerns: Antoine Fuqua. Fuqua and I have had a love/hate relationship over the years, with films like “Southpaw” impressing me to a wonderful degree, while other films like “Olympus Has Fallen” leaving a sour taste in my mouth. Joining Fuqua comes many different former collaborators on the project, ones you might not initially expect in a western such as this.

Despite itself, “The Magnificent Seven” might be one of the most diverse blockbusters in recent memory and most definitely the most diverse western to ever grace screens.

Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) is a bounty hunter who is drafted by Emma Cullen (Haley Bennett) and Teddy Q (Luke Grimes), citizens of the ransacked town of Rose Creek, to help rid the town of the violent industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) and his mafia. Chisolm, realizing he can’t do it alone, enlists the help of other talented men in the form of gambler Josh Faraday (Chris Pratt), sharpshooter Goodnight Robicheaux (Ethan Hawke), tracker Jack Horne (Vincent D’Onofrio), assassin Billy Rocks (Byung-hun Lee), outlaw Vasquez (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and Comanche warrior Red Harvest (Martin Sensmeier) to help out with this impossible mission.

So let’s get the big elephant out of the room to start with: no, this version of “The Magnificent Seven” is not as good as the 1960 version with Yul Brynner, which in turn was nowhere near as good as the 1954 cinematic classic “Seven Samurai” by master Akira Kurosawa.

Now that that’s done, here is the tea: “The Magnificent Seven” is a super fun film that, despite its issues, does hold up in the face of such classics, bowing to its acceptance that it won’t surpass them. Handing the project to Fuqua, someone not known for ever directing a Western, does really good work both respecting the history of the Western genre before it, as well as brining a good deal of ingenuity to the genre. Like Fuqua likes to do quite a bit, there is a focus on action in this film, but this doesn’t mean there isn’t character development in the film, it just takes its time to get to.

Washington, like we all expected, does really solid work as Chisolm, opening up the world of Westerns for Washington to put his stamp on now. Washington is proving himself to be one of not only the best actors of his generation, but one of the most malleable, diverse actors, playing in everything from action, to comedy, to drama, to war films, to biopics and so on. The only thing left for Washington to cover is the horror genre. Pratt, a fresher face in Hollywood, also does good work in his role, though I’m far more interested in Pratt’s turn in “Passengers” than here, if only due to the fact that Pratt plays it safe here with his typical charm, something that, while good, might grow old soon, where as in “Passengers,” it seems to be quite subdued into something much more serious. But it’s Vincent D’Onofrio that seals the film from everyone. Known mostly for stripping “Jurassic World” of any of its legitimacy, I was really glad to see D’Onofrio’s character, who looks like a garish brute, to be one of the more level-headed, soft spoken, good hearted characters in the film that was an absolute joy to watch.

While you’ve probably seen the original “The Magnificent Seven” or “Seven Samurai” before, this new version brings a whole new personality to it, with a unique brand of humor and characterizations that we haven’t seen in a film like this before. The diverse cast, despite being in the almost exclusively white Western genre, do wonderful work in helping paint the situation of life as a minority, especially in this territory, during this time of history. Each character has their own brand that works for them and differentiates them into making the group an actual entity of different moving parts, as opposed to having a homogenous group of white men fighting the battles of other white men, like we’ve seen in so many other films outside this moniker before.

Being a studio-backed Western, the film has trouble staying completely serious, with some pretty shoddy one-liners placed throughout that never feel like they’re in place, but grossly out of them. I didn’t expect to hear one-liners before the deaths of other characters, but here we are. This in no way ruins “The Magnificent Seven,” it just hurts its credibility as something to take seriously, which isn’t as much of a problem as it sounds.

Yet, despite this “The Magnificent Seven” is just plain fun. It features nothing that’s going to be immediately recognized by the Academy, nor will it grace many top 10 lists of the year (if any), but for what it is, it does its job exceedingly well. As a remake, “The Magnificent Seven” is a goddamn miracle, finding allegories to modern life to justify its existence beyond the obvious monetary aspect that so many remakes fall victim to. Fuqua knows what he’s doing here and while he doesn’t redefine the genre in any thematic way, he does redefine what it means to be a part of a film like this. It’s rare when you’ll find a western with a primarily non-white leading cast, with a black director, with a $100 million budget and not only that, have the film actually end up being good? Despite itself, I’ll take those odds and call this one a winner.

3.5/5

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Byung-hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, Peter Sarsgaard, Haley Bennett.

Runtime: 132 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for extended and intense sequences of Western violence, and historical smoking, some language and suggestive material.

Also available in IMAX.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Columbia Pictures present, in association with LStar Capital and Village Roadshow Pictures, a Pin High/Escape Artists production, a film by Antoine Fuqua, “The Magnificent Seven”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film