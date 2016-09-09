MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Disappointments Room’ brings truth to its title

The title of this film could also describe the theater in which I saw it in

Little did I know that after “The Lazarus Effect,” it would be a long time before I ever saw the Relativity Media logo before a film again. Now, while I still haven’t seen one since (this film was released under their rebooted Rogue brand), it’s nice to know that they’re back with “The Disappointments Room,” a film I’ve been interested in for quite some time. What’s nice about the principle of “The Disappointments Room” lies in the fact that it has helped the NC film economy from being shot in Greensboro and Ramseur, so despite whatever I think about the film, I appreciate and respect its contributions to NC jobs and the film scene. “The Disappointments Room” is a bit of a strange film, if only because the film’s poster and trailer were only released less than three weeks ago, which is easily the quickest turnaround I’ve ever seen for a film like this. Originally touted a dual theater and VOD release, the film has since settled into a theatrical release without VOD plans.

And yet it somehow still feels cheap enough to be on VOD.

“The Disappointments Room” isn’t an awful film per se, but it’s a seriously misguided one in need of a good trim. The film feels like two separate thrillers rolled into one, without any sort of cohesion with each other. On one hand, “The Disappointments Room” is a standard supernatural horror film about a typical white family moving into a new country house that just happens to be haunted. The other film within it is a film about the effects of a mother’s grief, à la “The Babadook.” Neither one is as good as the better films in their sub-genres, but the latter sub-genre is the one that works far better than the former.

Despite this, I can at least say that Kate Beckinsale was fantastic as Dana, a mother grieving after the death of her infant child. Moving from Brooklyn to rural NC with her husband, David (Mel Raido) and her son, Lucas (Duncan Joiner). Upon moving into their grand, yet dilapidated house, Dana soon realizes that the house she’s in holds a far more sinister history than what anyone expected, all held in a mysterious locked room in the attic known plainly as a disappointments room, where rich families would imprison their disabled children. As Dana investigates the history of the house, she begins to realize the line between fantasy and reality is becoming more and more blurred.

“The Disappointments Room” is a unforgivingly cliché horror film that could easily be exchanged for any other horror film of its kind without notice. There are a few things, though, that do keep “The Disappointments Room” from being a complete and utter disaster. As noted above, Beckinsale is fantastic as Dana, while the first half of the film is mostly just her walking around looking distressed, there is a scene in the final act of the film that takes place at a dinner table that showcases many of Beckinsale’s talents as an actress, even if it does feel out of place to the rest of the film. The film’s atmosphere is another strong point of the film, while the film does indulge in quite a few jump scares, the film does its best with the NC wilderness to paint a scene. Perhaps my bias towards being in NC contributes to this, but it still is nice regardless.

There’s just one small problem with “The Disappointments Room:” it’s not scary, at all. As atmospheric as the film wants to be, the film takes and takes and takes from other, better horror films of the past. It’s a bit shameless at some points, which makes the film hard to enjoy at some points. Director D.J. Caruso, while not known for being a particularly thorough filmmaker, still seems to be on autopilot here, not doing much with what he has and being unable to cover up a modest budget. This lack in finesse makes “The Disappointments Room” feel incredibly cheap in some scenes, while some of the film’s awkward camera angles and movements don’t do it any favors as well.

“The Disappointments Room” also tends to think that it’s a lot more clever than it actually is, favoring patting itself on the back for being “edgy” rather than actually being scary. While the film is rated R, it doesn’t feel deserved, if anything, it feels like a PG-13 film that inserted a few usages of “fuck” and a few more drops of blood than a typical horror film, “The Disappointments Room” is no more edgy than your typical PG-13 horror film. A wolf in sheep’s clothing is still a wolf.

Forgive me for indulging, but “The Disappointments Room” is pretty disappointing. From all the potential that rural NC holds for creepy, atmospheric horror, it feels almost completely wasted here in this cliché and generally unscary horror film. Beckinsale is a good enough actress to make “Jem and the Holograms” seem good, so it’s no surprise that her performance here is fine tuned and well-played, but it’s so much more of s ahem from that when “The Disappointments Room” ends up being so tepid. I’m glad to see NC featured so heavily in a film, as I’m glad to see Relativity Media back in action, but if they plan to keep either things afloat, major renovations are needed here, and the next one should remove their disappointments room altogether.

2/5

Directed by: D.J. Caruso

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Mel Raido, Celia Weston, with Gerald McRaney and Lucas Till

Runtime: 93 minutes

Rating: R for violent content, bloody images, some sexuality and language.

Rogue presents, in association with Los Angeles Media Fund, a Relativity Studios, Media Talent Group, Demarest production, a film by D.J. Caruso, “The Disappointments Room”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film