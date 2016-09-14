MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Snowden’ is an expertly crafted black hole

As well done as it is, Oliver Stone's biopic often struggles in becoming a memorable piece of contemporary cinema

Despite his name being plastered everywhere, it’s a bit shocking how little people really know about Edward Snowden, myself included, up until watching Laura Poitras’s Academy Award-winning documentary “Citizenfour,” which chronicled the leak of thousands of government documents and subsequent outing of Snowden as the culprit. Of course, in true Hollywood fashion, a narrative film was bound to follow suit, especially after the success of films like “Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Big Short” and “Spotlight” shined lights on contemporary, unsolved topics to wondrous critical and financial successes. It seemed inevitable that a film on Snowden would follow suit, in which it did, but to a much different tune than expected. Rather than finding a dimure, on-the-rise director to take the film on, production tapped legendary excess artist Oliver Stone to direct the film. Stone, known for his “out there” work, as well as some biopic work as well, was the unknown link in the equation here. No one immediately thought of Stone for this film, but with a little bit of thought, the events in this film fit both his biopic work, as well as his “out there” work as well.

If only any of it felt “out there” enough to remember.

“Snowden” really is a good film, I swear by that, but there’s a critical missing piece in “Snowden”: memorability. While watching the film, I realized that I liked the film in the same way in which I liked “Black Mass,” while I really liked “Black Mass,” to say that I found any of the film to be very memorable would be a lie. By this point, I hardly even remember Johnny Depp’s performance in the film, which I lauded so much in my initial review. Stone has every component there to make this a fabulous and lasting critique on modern society, and while the film does feature some of Stone’s more heavy-handed directorial work, there was some more “oomph” that I could’ve used in the film.

There really is a lot of good though. As much as I initially doubted Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role, after about two minutes on screen, I knew that he really was Snowden. If anything from this film will have a lasting effect on me, it definitely will be Levitt’s performance. This is shown even more so with actual footage of Snowden near the end of the film, making itself almost too confident in Levitt’s performance. Shailene Woodley also does great work in this film as well, reminding us that life does go on after starring in bad young adult novel adaptions and that sometimes a bad performance lies in its script. The film rounds out an impressive ensemble cast with good work from Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson, Scott Eastwood, Rhys Ifans and Nicolas Cage, doing his first good performance in a film in years.

Does “Snowden” prophetize Snowden himself? A bit, which becomes a bit of a problem in the middle part of the film when the film decides to focus mostly on Snowden’s personal life and not the work in which he die, which is far more interesting. In fact, Snowden himself isn’t that interesting of a person, which he will attest to, but the act of what he did is the interesting thing. While the film primarily focuses on the interesting part, the times in which it loses focus drag the film down.

Speaking of dragging, “Snowden” is long. You might be thinking, “Hunter, it’s only 134 minutes, that’s pretty manageable,” and while you would be right on a technical front, “Snowden” feels at least 160 minutes long in execution. The film doesn’t drag to such a painful degree that the audience is begging for the film to be over, it just moves a lot slower than a film of its kind usually does. At one point, I swore I had been watching the film for at least 80 minutes, only to check my watch and find that less than 50 had passed in reality.

With this, “Snowden” has an issue of knowing where to end. The film seemingly felt like it was to end at a few different points, with the film actually ending at a spot I wouldn’t expect in a film like this. The editing of the film isn’t as wonky as it sounds here, the film doesn’t struggle composing a story, it only has trouble ending one.

I promise you that “Snowden” is a fascinating film and some of Stone’s best work in years. Yet, seeing as that doesn’t mean much, it doesn’t mean that “Snowden” is without flaws. The film’s biggest downfall is that throughout all these good things going on, it doesn’t have anything that’s going to last me until the Oscars, in fact, I’ve already forgotten many of the scenes in the film without thinking very hard about it. Levitt and Woodley are both wonderful in the film and the rest of the cast plays well with them. The film sometimes plays it really heavy-handed by giving Stone the power to take sides in the affair, sometimes making some serious scenes a little difficult to power through. The film also feels much longer than it needs to be in something like this, sometimes making the film less exciting than it actually is. If anything, “Snowden” is simply “fine,” and going into Oscar season, “fine” fits the bill, but it doesn’t leave any impression beyond the first watch, especially when “Citizenfour” did the opposite of that.

3/5

Directed by: Oliver Stone

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson, Scott Eastwood, Logan Marshall-Green, Timothy Olyphant, Ben Schnetzer, Lakeith Lee Stanfield, with Rhys Ifans and Nicolas Cage.

Runtime: 134 minutes

Rating: R for language and some sexuality/nudity.

Open Road Films and Endgame present, in association with Wild Bunch and TG Media, a Borman/Kopeloff production, an Oliver Stone film, “Snowden”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film