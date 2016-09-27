MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Queen of Katwe’ is a complete checkmate

Unapologetically African and even more inspiring, Mira Nair's film is everything a sports film should me, with none of the cheese

Despite being the second largest and the second most populous continent on Earth, Hollywood really doesn’t like the prospects of making a film about Africa, and when they do, it always is about the suffering African people go through, or about a white savior swooping in to save everything. Despite Nigeria holding the third largest film industry in the world (behind India and the U.S.), none of the films produced there ever make it to the states, whether that be in theaters, mainstream DVD’s or streaming. This is why “Queen of Katwe” is so important off the bat, being a film shot in Africa, about an often forgotten African country and solely featuring African protagonists, the fact that this film was made, let alone by Disney with Mira Nair behind the camera, is a miracle in itself.

It really doesn’t hurt that “Queen of Katwe” is a fabulous film, either.

Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga) is a young girl living in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda. Living with her mother, Nakku Harriet (Lupita Nyong’o), her brothers, Mugabi Brian (Martin Kabanza) and Richard (Ivan Jacobo and Nicolas Levesque, at respective ages) and sister, Night (Taryn “Kay” Kyaze), she sells corn on the street for all the money they can get by on. One day, Phiona stumbles upon a man, Robert Katende (David Oyelowo) teaching a group of Katwe kids the game of chess, to which he invites her in to play. Soon thereafter, Phiona takes to the game like a fish to water, while Robert begins to realize that Phiona’s impressive skill might be her ticket out of Katwe.

Coming out of the literal unknown, Nalwanga is a delight as Phiona, representing the best that her generation has to offer on the acting front. Nalwanga is always completely absorbed in her role and commits to ever little emotion that Phiona feels over the course of this expansive movie. Oyelowo, best known for his take as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2014’s “Selma” (to which I still hold as the best film of 2014), delivers majorly here. After “Selma,” the world was waiting on Oyelowo to strike gold once again, but with films like “Captive” and “Nina” coming along his path, things weren’t great for him in the 18 months following. Nyong’o, on the other hand, has had nothing but luck from her turn as Patsey in 2013’s “12 Years a Slave,” going on to be in such hits as “Non-Stop,” “The Jungle Book” and this small little indie film called “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” that you probably didn’t see. What Nyong’o always brings to her roles is the realized strength of the Black, more specifically African woman, and this film does everything in its power to make sure she reaches her full potential with that, creating a strong, stern, yet incredibly loving and good-hearted mother figure in the film.

Mira Nair, most known for her work on Indian pieces such as “Monsoon Wedding,” “The Namesake” and “Mississippi Masala,” makes her jump to Ugandan cinema with this film and for good reason. Nair spent many years of her life in Uganda (which is a large plot point in “Mississippi Masala”), with a deep understanding of its culture and way of life, Nair obviously used this knowledge and energy to good use, painting Kampala, more specifically Katwe, as a vibrant, colorful place, even amongst its poverty, rather than a purgatorial, hellish slum like so many other filmmakers might have done with it.]

With that, we transition into what “Queen of Katwe” is actually about: chess. The way in which Nair and cinematographer Sean Bobbitt shoot these chess scenes are reminiscent of Fede Alvarez’s direction in “Don’t Breathe,” with each move of the chess pieces causing the audiences to gasp a little bit louder each time. The way in which the film involves you in these chess games really puts into perspective how important this is for Phiona and her family, that if Phiona wins, another opportunity for her will arise, leading her to the opportunity that will take her and her family above any life that they ever imagined.

And that’s where “Queen of Katwe” got me. As someone who plans on making a beeline out of the South upon graduation, the film’s perspective on the concept of leaving where you come from hit me in the gut. Phiona is fighting for a better life, she isn’t fighting against Katwe and its people, she just knows that with hard work and determination, she can provide for a better life for her family, who have worked so hard to ensure that Phiona can do what she loves.

If I have anything negative to say about “Queen of Katwe,” I would say that the film feels its length in spades. At 124 minutes, the film feels as long as it is, which makes the middle chapter of the film, focusing more on the domestic life of Phiona and not specifically on chess, feel a bit longer than it should.

“Queen of Katwe” is a complete checkmate of a sports film (yes, it’s a sports film, as ESPN Films was a big funder on the film), but one that is incredibly unique in its grounded look at the world. The film doesn’t beat you over the head with Hollywood cheese and if anything, this film feels anything like a Disney film, it feels far more like a grounded indie film than anything, to which I’ve come to expect with anything, especially a sports film, with a non-white cast. “Queen of Katwe” breaks so much new ground about how Africa and its 1.1 billion residents. Take into account that Nair directs the hell out of this film and we’re treated to some world class performances, and “Queen of Katwe” checkmates your heart real quick.

4/5

Directed by: Mira Nair

Starring: David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, and introducing Madina Nalwanga.

Runtime: 124 minutes

Rating: PG for thematic elements, an accident scene and some suggestive material.

Disney presents, “Queen of Katwe,” in association with ESPN Films, a John B. Carls/Cine Mosaic/Mirabai Films production, a Mira Nair film

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film