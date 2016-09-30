MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ is a tepid Tim Burton vision

Only halfway charming and sometimes painfully slow, it's hard balancing the good with the bad in this YA adaption

Despite itself, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” doesn’t really have the feel of a typical Young Adult (YA) novel adaption, at least not by Hollywood standards. The film isn’t a brooding, dark, politically charged fight for survival like films like “The Hunger Games” or “Divergent,” nor is it as sweeping of a fantasy as “Harry Potter,” nor as sappy of a romance like “Twilight” or “Beautiful Creatures.” No, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” feels like something different altogether. While many of the aforementioned novels feature characters who are outsiders and might be considered “quirky,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” actually is something that can justifiably be considered quirky and with quirkmaster Tim Burton behind the camera, it’s hard not to see the obvious draw here.

And yet, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” feels like one of Burton’s more pedestrian outings.

I can’t help but feel like “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” had a lot of interference from 20th Century Fox in the editing process, as the film feels like a Burton film that has been watered down for a more mainstream audience, when the world has known of and accepted Burton for all his quirks a long time ago. Disney took this risk when handing Burton the keys to “Alice in Wonderland” and even with all that quirk, it still managed to bring in audience satisfaction and over $1 billion in box office revenue, even if the reviews weren’t glowing. Since then, Burton has had a difficult time staying afloat. His 2012 horror-comedy, “Dark Shadows,” struggled both commercially and critically, while “Big Eyes” two years later brought back the critical praise, but none of the commercial payoff. Hitting it somewhere in the middle was his obvious net move, but where this takes him next is unknown. What is known is that “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is far from a bad film, it’s just a completely underwhelming one.

Jake (Asa Butterfield) is a teenage boy from Florida who finds himself entangled in a mystery after his quirky grandfather (Terence Stamp) is suddenly murdered by an unknown force. With his father (Chris O’Dowd), they travel to Wales, where Jake’s grandfather’s stories of a magical home for children lied and where Jake might find answers about his grandfather’s death. Struggling to initially find the island, Jake finally stumbles across the home, run by Miss Peregrine (Eva Green) for children with certain peculiarities. Jake soon takes a liking to Emma (Ella Purnell), a young girl with the peculiarity of air, giving her the ability to fly, as well as create air where there is none. This all comes crashing down when the unknown force behind his grandfather’s death, Mr. Baron (Samuel L. Jackson) comes to take the rest of what Jake holds dear.

Let’s cover the good first. While much of the cast is underused (I’ll reach this in a moment), it’s hard to say that anyone does anything but a great job in this film. Butterfield, while a dull character, does a good job injecting as much life as he can into Jake. Purnell, who was wonderful in a small indie film called “Wildlike,” which screened at the Charlotte Film Festival last year, also does wonderful work, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in the future. Smaller roles filled by O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett and the incomparable Judi Dench also put forth great work. But, despite her character, Green, like always, is the shining star of the film. Green, one of the most underrated actresses ever, has a regal, yet strange effervescence about her that makes her unlike any other actress of her kind and it’s put to good use here…kind of.

The biggest issue with this film is that we spend almost every scene with Jake, who, with no shade, is quite a dull protagonist. The best characters are the peculiar supporting characters that make the film what it is. Even Green is greatly underused in the film for the sake of more screen time for Butterfield, which is one of the reasons that the film doesn’t feel very Burton-esque to me. When focusing on an ordinary character with no real peculiarities (despite having one in the film), it becomes a standard film, not one that can be turned by Burton. If you have a cast of O’Dowd, Janney, Everett, Dench and Green, use them, even if it might go against source material.

Having not read the book, I often found myself confused in some of the film’s plot, mostly the plots involving the time loop in which the children live in. As the film goes on, I found the concept of these time loops to become more and more cumbersome and convoluted, making me overthink what should be a simple, strange film. Had the screenplay taken a bit more time in explaining this, I could’ve comprehended and put together more of the film than I did.

Except this movie is slow, painfully slow sometimes. The actual house with the children doesn’t show up until over half an hour into the film, meaning that our first 30 minutes are spent with an undeveloped Jake, who might be even more dull than a developed Jake. Even after this, it’s another whole hour before any real action starts. While the action that takes place is well-staged, it still took too long to feel like an actual payoff. At 127 minutes, the film like it could easily be 150, which would be fine if it had enough to fill the blank space of it all.

As for the 3D, I’ll keep it brief. From a staunch supporter of the 3D format, save your money, see it in 2D.

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is a PG-13 film, a very PG-13 film, but you wouldn’t think it from the trailers. From a novel aimed at children and marketing that looks like a typical PG fantasy film, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is pretty damn scary. I know for a fact that had I seen this film when I was 8 or 9 like many of the children in my theater today, I would’ve been terrified by it. The film struggles in figuring out what it really wanted to be in terms of content and scariness.

I can say that I felt the same way about this film as I did about Ridley Scott’s “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” as for the entire principle of it all suggests that the director-film pairing was made for each other, but in the end feels like a film that had too many studio hands in the pot to reach its full potential (ironically both funded by 20th Century Fox and produced by Chernin Entertainment). Despite all this, I struggled in deciding whether my review for “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” would stray more towards a positive review or a negative one and I’m still struggling to figure this out. I think that despite its issues, it has something to offer to kids, but struggles in making it appropriate for the age group it needs to reach. I feel like a second viewing of the film would open my eyes to more things that I liked and/or disliked about the film, but for now, I can’t help but feel a bit cold from the entire experience, especially from all the potential that it holds. Burton needs to go batshit crazy bonkers on his next film or “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and its resulting “meh-ness” will be his legacy.

2.5/5

Directed by: Tim Burton

Starring: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell, with Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson.

Runtime: 127 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and peril

Also available in Premium Large Format Theaters and RealD 3D.

Twentieth Century Fox presents, a Chernin Entertainment production, a Tim Burton film, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film