MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Deepwater Horizon’ is a beautifully engaging thriller

On April 20, 2010, the Transocean-owned oil rig Deepwater Horizon exploded off the coast of Florida, effectively causing the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history. Not only did this destroy the surrounding ecosystems, it leveled a ton of (deserved) criticism at BP, whom the Deepwater Horizon was drilling for unsafely at the time. After the disaster, the following oil spill pumped for almost three months, spilling over 210 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. After being found guilty for misconduct and gross negligence, BP was ordered to pay $18 billion to the governments of several coastal states, on top of the almost $28 billion being paid to other lawsuits resulting from this incident. After all this time, of course, a movie was going to be made for this event and now we have it, in the aptly titled “Deepwater Horizon.” Directed by “Lone Survivor” director, Peter Berg, the film is a real-time account of the events of the explosion of the vessel.

And it’s one of the best films of the year.

I know, even I’m surprised that I just said that, but the sheer amount of masterfully crafted tension and beautiful filmmaking was bound to bring this about.

Now, like most critics, I can find enjoyment in Mark Wahlberg’s repertoire, but never have I once felt truly compelled by his on-screen work. In “Deepwater Horizon,” Wahlberg has never been and probably never will be better than he is here. As Mike Williams, an employee on the Deepwater Horizon, he is challenged emotionally as an actor, something often not asked of Wahlberg. Not only is Wahlberg challenged emotionally, he is pushed to his physical limit when everything all goes wrong, with some stunts that would make even the biggest adrenaline junkie squirm. Another standout in the film is the absolutely stunning Gina Rodriguez. Known for her role on the sitcom “Jane the Virgin,” it wasn’t well-known that Rodriguez holds a side for drama, but she pulls it off with even more of an ease than her comedic work. Rodriguez, unlike a lot of the boys in the film, isn’t afraid to let her vulnerable side show, all the while staying strong and level-headed among all the chaos. The film also features great performances from an impressive ensemble cast that includes Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Dylan O’Brien and Kate Hudson.

I’ll get this out of the way now: see “Deepwater Horizon” in IMAX, as anything less will be a disservice to the film at hand here. From the start, long before anything is set ablaze, the film benefits from a crazy sense of scale that Berg nails wonderfully. On a normal day, the Deepwater Horizon is an impressive piece of engineering that is impressive to look at by itself, let alone with people jumping from it and it ablaze in a fiery inferno. At only 97 minutes, the film feels as if it takes place over a 2.5 hour span in the absolute best way possible (unlike something like “Sully”). The film has a certain “Titanic” vibe to it that benefits mostly from the sheer spectacle of the object it is detailing, let alone the disaster that takes place on it. The film finds a lively feeling from the Deepwater Horizon, as if it is a living, breathing being along with the rest of the cast, needing to be seen on the biggest screen and loudest speakers possible.

For being a studio-backed disaster film, “Deepwater Horizon” presents quite a few critiques at BP, something I didn’t expect, as films of this nature seem to stay away from criticisms leveled at major corporations, I couldn’t help but be impressed by “Deepwater Horizon’s” cynicism towards BP.

Does “Deepwater Horizon” glorify its heroes? Totally. Unlike a lot of other films that do this (*cough*“American Sniper”*cough*), “Deepwater Horizon” and its protagonists are heroes in their own right. Never once did I wonder “I wonder what this person is like in real life” or “I wonder if this actually did happen,” because I didn’t care as much as I usually did. Politics, personal lives and other things of that nature don’t come into play with “Deepwater Horizon,” but the will to live and the fight to survive. Oh yeah, and for us to hate BP.

To put things bluntly like Berg likes to do in a lot of his other films, “Deepwater Horizon” is one of the best films of the year and an exercise in scale-based filmmaking that is surprisingly effective in how it goes about telling its story. Going against everything it should’ve been, “Deepwater Horizon” is the best work for many of the people involved here, including Wahlberg and Berg, respectively. It’s an explosively exciting film that raises a lot of questions about BP and how they go about business. Of course, being six years ago, we know many of these answers by now, but it’s equally refreshing to see a studio film take such an aggressive standpoint towards a corporation as large as BP. As for an audience, see this in IMAX with a group of people and count the minutes until the entire audience is dead silent in engaged tension.

5/5

Directed by: Peter Berg

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Dylan O’Brien, and Kate Hudson.

Runtime: 97 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for prolonged intense disaster sequences and related disturbing images, and brief strong language.

Also available in IMAX.

