MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ is a welcome return to form for the romantic comedy

Much like the first film in the series, this threequel finds the charm in the 'comedy' part of 'romantic comedy'

It almost seemed as if we would never walk into the world of Bridget Jones ever again, if only because of how truly underwhelming the sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” was. Yet, much like Bridget Jones, you can’t keep a good thing down for long and despite 12 years since the last time we’ve visited Bridget, it’s a welcome, if wary return. Though, the first sign that “Bridget Jones’s Baby” was going to be something different and far better than “The Edge of Reason” was the return of Sharon Maguire, the director of the original, iconic film, add a pinch of Emma Thompson in the screenplay and the return of most of the original cast (minus Hugh Grant) and we might have a winner.

And what a winner “Bridget Jones’s Baby” is indeed.

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” might just be the best romantic comedy since the original “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and it all comes from Renée Zellwegger’s wonderful charm as Bridget. Bridget truly is the role that Zellwegger was born to play and time does not change that. Zellwegger, having faced harsh criticism for her change in appearance last year, has lost none of the charm that Bridget held back in 2001 (it’s almost like Zellwegger is still a talented actress, despite if she did have work done…I know, shocker). Also returning is the ever charming Colin Firth as Bridget’s elusively maddening ex, Mark Darcy, who re-enters her life at a christening, which ends up with them reuniting in a night of hot sex. Bridget also holds a steamy night with billionaire Jack Quant, played by newcomer Patrick Dempsey, whom she meets at a music festival. After reviving her sexual energy, Bridget reveals a bombshell: she’s pregnant and she doesn’t know who the father is.

You’ve seen this plot done before, but you’ve never seen it in such a genuine, charming way. Bridget’s sexual mishap isn’t played against her, the film actually cuts to the chase pretty quickly and has the film focus on Bridget’s life balancing two possible fathers rather than selfishly keeping it from them. The antics that Bridget finds herself in during the film never play her situation to a detriment, but to a joyously hilarious positive note. Never once does the film treat the child inside Bridget like a burden, but rather the situation she finds herself in. “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” despite its R-rating, finds its best moments in the innocent, genuinely clever humor that it brings about. While the dirtier jokes aren’t equally as funny, it’s such a breath of fresh air to see a film find room for both in an R-rated parameter.

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” also does something that not many films this year have made me do: smile. Of course, I’ve smiled sporadically in quite a few films this year, but “Bridget Jones’s Baby” was a film in which I held a smile upon my face for the entire 122 minute runtime, a runtime in which never drags, as I could live inside the world of Bridget Jones forever. The sheer positivity of “Bridget Jones’s Baby” is a breath of fresh air and something that I wish I got more often in films, rather than the dark, DC Comics-style drab, dark feeling that so many films love pervading theaters with nowadays. “Bridget Jones’s Baby” is the perfect remedy.

Unlike other pregnancy/romantic comedies, “Bridget Jones’s Baby” actually comes up with original and very funny jokes. With many films nowadays recycling the same jokes and rewording jokes to make themselves seem funnier than they actually are, “Bridget Jones’s Baby” is a film that revels completely in the small things in life, finding cute and charming ways to make things hilarious from it.

Speaking of cute and hilarious, Bridget herself is still a breath of fresh air as a character. In romantic comedies, it’s so hard to find characters that not only are relatable, but are realistic. While Bridget’s situation is far from normal, Bridget acts like any other woman would: she curses, drinks, has a normal job, sometimes has casual sex, isn’t stick skinny, has flaws and sometimes is just goofy, something I like to think we have in all of us. I hope to think that everyone can see a bit of Bridget in themsleves, I know I certainly do.

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” is the sequel worthy of the Bridget Jones moniker, not like its first failure at one. This film is the best romantic comedy since the original “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and hasn’t missed a beat in reassimilating itself into the new world of cinema. Bridget has a lot of catching up to do, and the film never once feels forced in into its assimilation into 2016. Sure, Bridget writes in an iPad instead of a diary now, but the world of Bridget Jones is one of hilarious comedy, yet stark realism. The new world in which we find Bridget is no more technological or less technological than the world we find ourselves in, which makes picking up, even if it is so much later, so much easier and completely lovely. You won’t regret taking “Bridget Jones’s Baby” out for a spin.

4.5/5

Directed by: Sharon Maguire

Starring: Renée Zellwegger, Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, and Emma Thompson.

Runtime: 122 minutes

Rating: R for language, sex references and some nudity.

Universal Pictures and StudioCanal and Miramax present, in association with Perfect World Pictures, a Working Title production, “Bridget Jones’s Baby”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film