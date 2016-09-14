MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Blair Witch’ is a solid, worthy sequel

With a focus on tension rather than gore or overt jump scares, Adam Wingard's found footage sequel does its job well

No movie has ever caused as much of a controversial societal rift quite like “The Blair Witch Project,” with audiences debating whether the footage in which was shot was real or fictional, with the cast of the film staying in hiding for almost an entire year after the film’s release for secrecy reasons. The distributor, Artisan Entertainment, placed missing flyers around Park City, Utah during the 1999 Sundance Film Festival looking for the cast, as well as the complete claim at the start of the film that the film’s found footage is of real events. Of course, the fairytale doesn’t last forever and eventually it was outed that indeed, “The Blair Witch Project” was a fictionalized film, with actors and an entire (albeit small) crew. The film proved to be one of the most profitable films of all time, making over $248 million off of a $600,000 budget. Within the year, Artisan Entertainment had produced a standard-style sequel, “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2,” which was subjected to numerous studio cuts and bombed both critically and financially.

Now, here is where things get interesting.

Director Adam Wingard, known for his work on films like “You’re Next” and “The Guest,” found himself behind the camera of a very straightforward horror film for once, entitled “The Woods,” a film with a trailer riddled with critical praise, as well as Wingard’s first film made by a major studio. Audiences were confused about this strangely marketed film, especially when Lionsgate announced that the film was to premiere at San Diego Comic Con, an event typically reserved for tentpole franchise pieces. From there, audiences were introduced to the film, which surprised them by being a sequel to “The Blair Witch Project” entitled “Blair Witch.” From there, critics lost their collective shit over the film and hype has been high since. But how does it hold up truly?

Touché Mr. Wingard, touché.

I won’t lie and say that “Blair Witch” is “the scariest movie of all time” like one blurb reads, nor do I even believe that it’s even the scariest film of the year, but damnit if it isn’t one solid sequel. The film takes an uncannily familiar approach to the film, following a group of millennials who enter the Black Hills Woods near Burkittsville, M.D. with a litany of cameras and other recording devices to chronicle their journey. Unlike the previous time, which involved the group going in for a documentary film, this group is searching for the protagonist of the first film, Heather, who is our protagonist’s sister and from there, the rest you can guess.

“Blair Witch,” like many other found footage horror films, takes a while to get started, with a long setup with the characters finding their way into the woods where they will meet their reckoning. What’s different about “Blair Witch” is that the film takes in the atmosphere of the woods like none other, at least in terms of found footage films. The lore of the film, in reference to both the Blair Witch and the serial killer Rustin Parr, make the film even more atmospheric, as it’s what you can’t see that are the scariest things. The reason the concept of the Blair Witch is terrifying to so many is that the look, feel and power of the witch herself is different to every which person. Showing exactly what the Blair Witch is would defeat much of the purpose.

And somehow, Wingard does it.

Of course, you don’t blatantly see the Blair Witch in the film, but you get more glimpses at possible threats and things chasing these campers. Wingard does this in such a fleeting fashion that it actually does the exact opposite of what you might have expected from a film like this: it makes it scarier. Adding this all up to the finale of the film, a starkly terrifying look inside the minds of the surviving campers, is one I can’t say I necessarily saw coming. Wingard finds ways to expand the universe in which the film takes place without soiling anything that the first film set in place, if anything, it strengthens it.

The film itself does often times play other clichés found in other found footage films, but these are kept to a surprising minimum, favoring the way for quieter, more effective scenes. I’m a bit disappointed that an exciting shot of someone running through the woods during twilight didn’t make the final cut of the film, but I hope that the film indulges itself with a director’s cut, not just because of the possibility of seeing this scene, but to build upon what was already there for a more consistent experience. I would also love to see some input on some alternate endings as well, which isn’t to say that the ending to this film is bad by any standard, I would just like to see what else they had up their sleeve.

“Blair Witch” doesn’t redefine horror, but it does strengthen the found footage sub-genre to something I could get into. “Blair Witch” acknowledges within itself that it will not ever live up to the hype and legacy of the original film and it doesn’t. What “Blair Witch” does do is build upon existing, effective lore in a great way, finds a great atmosphere and gives “The Blair Witch Project” the sequel it deserves. It’s not perfect, nor is it as iconic as its predecessor, but we as an audience never asked for it to be. For everything that it is, “Blair Witch” does what it set out to do, which is far more than a good portion of horror films, let alone horror sequels, can say.

3.5/5

Directed by: Adam Wingard

Starring: James Allen McClure, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, Corbin Reid, Wes Robinson, Valorie Curry.

Runtime: 89 minutes

Rating: R for language, terror and disturbing images.

Lionsgate presents, a Lionsgate production, a Vertigo Entertainment/Room 101/Snoot Entertainment production, “Blair Witch”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film