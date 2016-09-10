Mile high misstep- Broncos steal opening night victory from Panthers

Thursday night marked the end of an excruciating offseason for everyone involved with the Carolina Panthers. Super Bowl 50 left bitter taste in the mouths of the Panthers. The anticipation of Thursday night’s game was much like the anticipation going into Super Bowl 50 this past February. Many people predicted the Panthers to win on opening night, just like many people predicted the Panthers to beat Denver in February. After a Super Bowl trophy presentation by the Broncos, the juiced up Panthers took the field and got off to a nice start. Forcing turnovers on Denver’s first two possession, the Carolina defense was making plays all over the field. Cam Newton found Kelvin Benjamin on a 14 yard missile to give Carolina a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter. The Panthers appeared loose and ready to play throughout the first half. Denver responded in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own. Fullback Andy Janovich snuck through the middle of the Panthers defensive line, and scurried 28 yards to the end-zone. An 80 yard, 2 minute and 36 second drive, was a quick response by the Denver offense. With the crowd getting into the game, there appeared to be a momentum shift inside Sports Authority Field, in favor of the home team. That was until Cam Newton led the Carolina offense on an 18 play, 89 yard drive that took over nine minutes off the clock. All the energy that was in the stadium had been ripped out as Cam Newton danced in the end-zone after a 2 yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the first half. The Panthers got the ball back with 1:45 left in the first half, after a quick 3-and-out by the Denver offense. A near flawless two minute drill by the Carolina offense led to a Graham Gano field goal to end the half. Carolina took a 17-7 lead into halftime, and certainly appeared to be the better team after one half of play.

Tale of Two Halves

The second half of Thursday night’s game resembled much of the Super Bowl 50 matchup in February. The Panthers came out flat in the second half, punting on their first three possessions. After a scoreless third quarter through the first 14 minutes, Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian hit Emmanuel Sanders for a nine yard score, with 21 seconds left on the third quarter clock. That touchdown capped off a an 8 play, 78 yard drive. Siemian played well throughout the night. Coming off a season where he played just one snap, the second year quarterback from Northwestern was calm, cool, and collected in his first ever NFL start.

The story of the second half was the pressure the Denver defense was able to get on Cam Newton. Credit goes to Broncos’ defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and the Denver defensive staff for the adjustments made at halftime. Cam Newton was running for his life throughout much of the second half. Newton took many brutal hits in the second half, including four helmet-to-helmet contact hits. SuperCam, however, played his best “Gladiator” role in Denver on Thursday. Newton was seen visibly in pain after taking a shot to the leg, and appeared flat out lost after taking continuous shots to the head. Many speculated that Newton may have suffered a concussion. No matter the evaluations to come on Newton, Cam played about as tough as you could ask him to.

Following the touchdown catch by Sanders, Denver picked off Newton just two plays into the next drive. Down three points entering the fourth quarter, Denver took the lead on a one yard rushing touchdown from C.J. Anderson.

Carolina would respond by going 57 yards over ten plays, but was forced to settle for a field goal, making the score 21-20 Denver. The Panthers defense stepped up, and forced the Broncos to punt on their next possession. With 3:06 on the clock, Cam Newton and the Panthers’ offense had one timeout at their disposal. After surviving a 4th and 21 incompletion, thanks to a Denver corner Chris Harris, the Panthers were inching towards field goal range. With nine seconds on the clock, Coach Rivera sent out the field goal unit to try and win the game. Before the original kick went up (which Gano made), Denver called a timeout. Now with a re-do, and the game on the line, Gano hooked it left, giving Denver the win in an opening night thriller.

Looking past the loss, there were many positive notes from Thursday’s game. Kelvin Benjamin played fantastic in his first game back from his ACL injury last August, reeling in 91 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Stewart quietly had a solid game. Stewart rushed for 64 yards, and was able to establish a rushing attack early. Greg Olsen made a few clutch catches towards the end of the game, and totaled 73 yards receiving on the night. Luke Kuechly led the team in tackles with ten, and was seen flying all over the field throughout the night.

The end of Thursday night’s game was tough to watch. However, Panthers fans, lets all take deep breath. Week two will provide a bounce back opportunity against Blaine Gabbert and the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener for the Panthers. The eight days between Thursday night’s game and week two against the 49ers will come in handy after an extremely physical opening night game. Next Sunday’s game can be seen on FOX and will kick off at 1PM.

