Men’s soccer streak snapped, defeated by Wilmington 2-0

The Charlotte 49ers men’s soccer team had their four-game winning streak snapped by UNC Wilmington, losing 2-0, on Tuesday night.

The Niners came into the game ranked fifth in the nation, coming in fresh off a win against Conference-USA opponent Old Dominion. Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco and the Charlotte defense had successfully shut out every opponent thus far. However, the Seahawks were not to be denied on their home turf. The Seahawks took the lead quickly when David Lozano gave a drop pass to Phillip Goodrum, who shot from 14 yards out and scored through traffic in the 11th minute.

Charlotte continued to compete and keep the game close until the very end, when Seahawk forward Julio Moncada found Stian Sandbekkhaug on an outlet pass, and the latter scored from 15 yards out in the 85th minute. Sandbekkhaug’s fifth goal of the season extended the Seahawks’ lead to two.

Statistically, the Niners had the advantage in corner kicks with eight but only registered five total shots, two of them on goal. Meanwhile, the Seahawks registered eight shots with three on goal. Both teams were given three yellow cards. However, Charlotte was forced to play the last two minutes down one man when Luke Waechter was assessed a red card at the 88:21 mark.

With their first loss, Charlotte falls to 4-1 and must now look ahead to their home match against Florida International on Saturday, September 24th. The game will mark the second game against Conference USA competition.